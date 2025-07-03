Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga decision apparently hinges on another veteran

Golden State Warriors fans are on the fence as the team waits for Al Horford’s free agency decision. The front office is waiting patiently, knowing Horford’s choice could change everything about their next move, including what happens with Jonathan Kuminga. With the veteran big man likely leaving Boston, the Warriors are interested and this has Kuminga’s future hanging in the balance.

“There’s nothing near the finish line on the Jonathan Kuminga front as the third night of free agency wraps, per sources," Anthony Slate of The Athletic reported on X. "Conversations ongoing with Warriors and several teams on periphery. Warriors also waiting on Al Horford decision."

There’s nothing near the finish line on the Jonathan Kuminga front as the third night of free agency wraps, per sources. Conversations ongoing with Warriors and several teams on periphery. Warriors also waiting on Al Horford decision. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 3, 2025

Why Al Horford’s decision matters to the Warriors

Horford would offer the Warriors something they value and are missing. A steady, experienced presence in the frontcourt after losing Kevon Looney to New Orleans. If Horford signs, he’d join a core that includes Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, helping the Warriors stick with their “win-now” focus. Horford’s recent run with Boston showed his value as both a floor spacer and a defensive anchor, averaging 9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season. He was also a key contributor during the 2024 postseason, where the Celtics went on their championship run.

Golden State looks to be one of the favorites to land Horford in free agency. The Warriors have made him a priority and are pushing hard to get something done. Another option on the table for Horford would also be retirement, since he is 38 and has been in the NBA since ‘07.

Jonathan Kuminga’s future and trade implications

Kuminga’s situation is complicated by restricted free agency and a slow market. He’s improved his scoring over the past two years, despite his fit with the current Warriors roster remaining in question. The team isn’t rushing to move Kuminga at this moment, but would likely jump on the right deal. Without clarity on Horford, it’s risky to trade away a young talent who could still blossom.

There’s buzz about sign-and-trades, draft picks and multiple teams having interest, like the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, to name a few. If Golden State moves Kuminga, they want real value, preferably veteran help or assets that help now, not just picks for the future. The challenge is finding a team (or teams) with cap flexibility and assets that appease Golden State.

What this means for the Warriors Nation

The stakes are about as high as they get. Golden State is trying to squeeze one more title run out of their aging core; however, they cannot afford to lose depth. Every move needs to strengthen the roster now, without sacrificing too much of the future. Fans are aware that these decisions could define their team’s title hopes for years to come.

Horford’s next step and Kuminga’s trade status are tightly linked. This Warriors front office knows one domino will affect the other. As they wait, every fan will be intently locked in and closely scrutinizing these decisions that will shape the team’s hopes for next season.