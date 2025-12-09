Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga decision is starting to look even more baffling

The Golden State Warriors' approach with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga was always a confusing one. Kuminga's days with Golden State seemed numbered. Since being drafted in 2021, he has had a tumultuous relationship with head coach Steve Kerr, which culminated in him falling out of the rotation in the playoffs.

After a stalemate that nearly lasted the entire offseason, Kuminga and the Warriors ultimately agreed to a two-year $48.5 million contract at the end of September.

Did they finally figure out a way to mend your relationship? For the first 10 games of the season, it seemed that way. Kuminga started all 10 games, averaging 30.5 minutes, 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 49.6/38.7/82.5 shooting splits. However, things came crashing down to earth after this.

Over the past five games, Kuminga is averaging 17.8 minutes, 6.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 29.3/28.6/50 shooting splits while starting in one game. On Sunday night, things reached a low point as Kuminga received a DNP in a game where the Warriors were missing Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Which begs the question: why didn't the Warriors part ways with Kuminga when they had the chance to do so?

If he's not going to play — why didn't the Warriors move off of him in the offseason

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Kuminga's recent struggles come with the caveat that he missed seven games with injury. Still, his declining role is concerning, and not playing him with a snake-bitten roster reflects Kerr's lack of belief in Kuminga. The game ended in a 123-91 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors were coming off a back-to-back with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kuminga struggled mightily in this game, posting four points (1-for-10 shooting), seven rebounds, and three assists. Obviously, this isn't ideal, but I have to wonder why the Warriors didn't just rest him on Sunday if they weren't going to play him at all.

I fully understand that Kuminga is a frustrating player. He views himself as a star, but at his best will be an elite role player. His shot selection, lack of feel as a passer, and inconsistent defense make him a difficult fit in the Warriors' system. On the contrary, the Warriors could use an extra shot creator and a big wing. Not playing him at all seems a bit too extreme, but I get why he's not Kerr's favorite.

At the end of the day, I keep going back to why the heck didn't the Warriors let him go if the relationship was this strained?

Given the lack of cap space around the league, it was always going to be a sign-and-trade if Kuminga found a new home. Yet, the Warriors kept turning down offers for Kuminga. This most notably, including an offer from the Sacramento Kings that included Malik Monk and a first-round pick, who would provide the Warriors some much-needed extra scoring, and he'd fit in their system.

Sure, they could trade him at the deadline. However, with Kuminga's production declining and the rift between him and the team, I doubt they will get more for him if they look to trade him at the deadline. This is unless the Warriors attach picks to Kuminga, which isn't ideal given their uncertain future and aging roster. It's also worth noting that Kuminga isn't trade-eligible until January 15.

Ultimately, this is a situation that the Warriors can't win, and it makes their offseason approach truly indefensible.