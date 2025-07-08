Warriors' lackluster offseason should make fans furious

The 2025 NBA offseason has already shattered expectations. Superstars have flooded the market, a historic seven-team trade reshaped half the league, and the defending champion Boston Celtics look nothing like their 2024 selves.

But in a 30-team league full of chaos and movement, only one franchise has yet to make a single move. It’s not the Thunder, Spurs, or Knicks.

It’s the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are the only team that hasn’t re-signed, extended, traded, or bought out a player this offseason. Nothing. As it stands, they’ve allowed two key rotation players — Gary Payton II and, more importantly, Jonathan Kuminga — to hit the market without so much as a qualifying offer.

The silence is deafening.

Golden State finished seventh in the West, barely clawing their way into the Play-In Tournament. They survived a tough seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, only to bow out in five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the kind of season that screamed for a retool — not a reset, but something.

And yet … crickets.

The Warriors haven't done a thing yet

One veteran doesn’t seem too concerned.

“The heavy lifting’s been done. Like, you added Jimmy. Now we’ve got that, so we can tool around that and go from there,” said Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show, with Baron Davis.

Green’s not entirely wrong. Acquiring Jimmy Butler was a bold swing by the front office last season, and the Warriors looked like legitimate contenders — until Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury during the second round. Still, it’s hard to ignore the context:

Curry is 37. Green is 35. Butler is 35.

At best, the core has two more seasons to chase a ring. The problem? Nothing around them is getting better — and some pieces are falling off entirely.

Kuminga has shown signs he wants out. He’s not developing off the bench, and the front office hasn’t made an offer to keep him long-term. Kevon Looney, a core part of Golden State’s depth for years, left in free agency. That’s experience, size, and leadership gone.

Even the Warriors’ most rumored addition — 39-year-old Al Horford — suggests a short-sighted strategy. Horford’s vet presence and floor-spacing are appealing, sure, but is he really the answer to their shrinking window and growing youth void?

Right now, the Warriors don’t look like a team preparing for one last title run. They look like a franchise caught in limbo — neither pushing all their chips in nor embracing a reset. The fan base isn’t restless because of a bad plan. They’re restless because there’s no plan.

It’s not enough to hope the roster stays healthy. It’s not enough to lean on nostalgia. It’s not enough to “run it back” when the game — and the Western Conference — keeps moving forward.

The Warriors needed to act yesterday. And instead, they’re hoping tomorrow doesn’t come.