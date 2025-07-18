Warriors playing hard ball with Jonathan Kuminga until the bitter end

Golden State Warriors fans are sitting back and watching the front office stand its ground with Jonathan Kuminga, refusing to accept anything less than top value. The franchise is in no rush, and the outlook for both Kuminga and his trade market are bleak.

"The [Warriors] want to have all the leverage in this Kuminga situation for themselves. So until the Kuminga thing resolves itself, one way or another, they aren't giving out anything above a vet minimum deal. They're probably not going to even do a vet minimum deal until the… pic.twitter.com/wHPBbdtTh1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 17, 2025

"The [Warriors] want to have all the leverage in this Kuminga situation for themselves. So until the Kuminga thing resolves itself, one way or another, they aren't giving out anything above a vet minimum deal. They're probably not going to even do a vet minimum deal until the Kuminga situation resolves itself."

It’s clear that Golden State’s approach is to maximize Kuminga’s value by keeping all options open. They’re willing to re-sign him, but only if it lines up with the bigger picture. The team won’t settle for bad trades or long-term contracts that don’t fit their plan. Kuminga is a restricted free agent, but the Warriors aren’t just going to hand off Kuminga’s rights for a bag of chips.

Potential sign and trade approach with Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors can sign Kuminga to a new deal, giving them flexibility. With a re-signed contract, they could move him in a sign-and-trade before the 2025-26 deadline. This tactic lets Golden State find the right time to make a deal, especially as other teams might get desperate as time moves on. It’s a waiting game, but it keeps the Warriors in control.

This patient stance seems to match the franchise’s overall mindset. With the Stephen Curry era winding down, the Warriors are building for the future. They want players who fit Steve Kerr’s system and can help them reload rather than rebuild. Kuminga’s athleticism is fantastic, but his role and fit remain in question. And other teams aren’t exactly lining up for Kuminga’s services at this time. The Suns, Bulls, and a handful of others have inquired, but none can really offer what the Warriors feel is warranted.

Salary and performance concerns

Kuminga’s asking price, rumored near $25 million per year, is scaring off suitors. He’s shown flashes of what could be, but Kuminga’s fit-in team-first systems and up-and-down play makes him a risk for most suitors. Teams are hesitant to commit big money and draft picks for a player who still has consistency issues.

It’s likely Kuminga starts next season in Golden State. Trade rumors will continue to swirl, but unless a team steps up, he’ll likely remain in San Francisco. The Warriors will keep searching for the right deal and could pivot once other teams face injuries or need to make roster upgrades.