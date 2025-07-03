What a Knicks dream trade for LeBron James would actually look like

LeBron James opting in to the final year of his deal raised the question on his availability in the trade market. The teams with the best chance to get him, if these rumors come to fruition, are the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

The Knicks best chance to win a championship is this season. With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum's Achilles injuries, other transactions and health factors, the Eastern Conference, on paper, is between the Cavaliers and Knicks. Trading for a player of LeBron's caliber would make either team serious threats.

A trio featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and James is deadly. Factoring in newly hired head coach Mike Brown, James former coach in Cleveland, makes it a possibility for both sides to come to a deal. Here is the Knicks dream trade for LeBron James.

What is the Knicks dream package for LeBron James?

New York would have three players untouchable in their dream package, Brunson, Towns, and OG Anunoby. Even though it seems unrealistic, Anunoby has been the biggest difference maker for the Knicks since he was acquired a season and half ago. Not only has his offense taken a jump but he's been their most impactful defender, just missing out on making an All-Defensive Team.

In dream scenario, the Knicks would give up Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson and whatever firsts for LeBron James and one more piece. ESPN's trade machine says adding Rui Hachimura to this deal would not only go through but add the Knicks five more wins from their current roster.

With a dream starting five of Brunson, Anunoby, James, Hachimura, and Towns would make one of the most offensively gifted starting five in basketball. They would have depth from newly added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, along with Miles McBride. If the development of Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Pacome Dadiet continue, then that rounds out the holes on the bench.

If any superstar is adamant about winning a championship, the "easiest" path is going to a team in the Eastern Conference. In the case of LeBron James, if he were to bring the New York Knicks their first championship in 53 seasons, his legacy would magnify greatly compared to where it already is.