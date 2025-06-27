What Spurs fans should expect from Carter Bryant in his rookie year

The San Antonio Spurs capitalized in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, drafting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick and then getting a 6-foot-8 wing to add some height and defense to this roster. Carter Bryant has a lot of upside and was the last player selected in the NBA Draft lottery. If he works out, the Spurs had a major come up in the first round.

Harper’s upside is obvious, he was the No. 2 pick in the draft for a reason. But what does Bryant add to this already youthful roster? The Spurs added yet another young player and have a chance to become the next team to win a championship with a roster built largely through the draft.

What should San Antonio Spurs fans expect from Carter Bryant’s rookie season?

For Carter Bryant to have the most impact for the Spurs this season, he needs to be the prototypical 3-and-D player for them. They needed a tall wing that could contribute on offense, but primarily play defense. They have a lot of offense now in Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Harper. They need a longer wing to be a top perimeter defender.

If Bryant can be a player that is a two-way player, but doesn’t do too much on offense, that would be ideal. According to his NBA Draft profile, he has the physicals and athleticism. At 6-foot-8, he’s the ideal height to contribute to this team in the best way.

I always felt the Spurs should have looked more into Ace Bailey because he gives them the offense, the height and athleticism. But to beef up their backcourt and get Bryant inside the lottery, the Spurs are preparing to sneak up on the loaded Western conference.

The Spurs got a gem in Carter Bryant and the rest of the NBA will take notice

Bryant is a steal for the Spurs probably because he’s a perfect fit, more than anything. The Spurs’ backcourt is filled with more ball-dominant guards. That’s what makes Bryant’s addition crucial. He’s not an on-ball player, but can still have a massive impact. In his lone season at Arizona, he shot 37 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 46 percent from the field.

He’s not a liability on offense, but he’s got some length to pair with Wembanyama, the tallest player in the NBA. This team, on paper, is ready to turn the corner. While they are young, if this core can grow together this season and next, there’s no reason why they can’t have the same success Oklahoma City just had.

Bryant won’t be the reason whether San Antonio is good or was wrong to invest in their youth. But if he develops into a solid prospect and NBA player, he could be the unsung hero for this team.