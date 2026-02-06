When could Kristaps Porziņġis make his debut for the Warriors?

One of the more interesting moves during a (very) busy 2026 NBA Trade Deadline was the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks partnering on a deal that seeks to provide clarity on both sides. Once it was clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo would not be making his way to San Francisco before Thursday afternoon's deadline, the Warriors pivoted their pursuits, with the most prominent move becoming a deal that swapped Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porziņġis.

From a short-term upside perspective, the trade is a clear win for the Warriors. Porziņġis has plenty of durability questions, but, when he plays, he is the best player involved in the deal. There have been years of rumblings that Golden State could covet Porziņġis as perhaps the original "unicorn" given his size, floor-spacing ability, and general skill level at the center position. Particularly with Draymond Green's limitations on offense, Porzingis could unlock quite a bit for Golden State on that end of the floor ... if he can simply be on the court.

When will Kristaps Porziņġis make his debut for his new team?

In the wake of the trade, the focus quickly shifted to when Porziņġis might join the Warriors and put on a uniform for the first time. For background, the 30-year-old big man has appeared in only 17 games this season following a June move from the Boston Celtics to the Hawks, and Porziņġis has missed extensive time due to both illness and left Achilles tendinitis. Porzingis last played for Atlanta in a home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 7, missing the final 13 games before the trade.

Adding a little bit of extra uncertainty, Porzingis was actually upgraded to "available to play" by the Hawks on Tuesday afternoon, presumably paving the way for him to play in a road game against the Miami Heat. Then, less than five hours later, he was scratched before tip-off, with the team changing his injury report listing from "Achilles" to "illness."

Porziņġis is a unique case in the NBA in that he shared with Fred Katz of The Athletic this summer that he has been diagnosed with POTS. While the Hawks would not further comment on whether that was the reason for his extensive illness-related game absences this season, Porziņġis is, at the very least, tougher to nail down in terms of his availability.

Zooming back to the present-tense, the Warriors seem to have every belief that Porziņġis will take the floor in short order. "I don't think we would've made the trade if we didn't think he could be healthy and consistent in terms of being in the lineup," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday evening, via ESPN's Anthony Slater. "That's the plan." From there, Kerr did express some reservations that Porziņġis could debut against the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised game on Saturday, but the Warriors return to San Francisco after that game to begin a four-game homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Perhaps that Memphis matchup is the best game to circle, even without specifics at this stage. According to Slater's reporting, Kerr shared a belief that Golden State's medical staff "did their 'due diligence' on Porziņġis in advance and green-lit the move with confidence, expecting Porziņġis back imminently."

With Jimmy Butler sidelined for the remainder of the season, some of Golden State's higher-end playoff outcomes may be off the table. Still, Porziņġis projects to inject some life into the Warriors' offense if he can play on a semi-regular basis, and Kerr doubled down on that in sharing that the Warriors have "never had a player quite like him." Until he debuts, though, there will be stakeholders holding their breath and, given what has transpired in a few false-start situations in Atlanta this season, nothing is assured until Porziņġis is actually on the hardwood.