Which college had the most players picked in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft?

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and it turned out to be an eventful night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top of the draft board didn't contain many surprises, with Duke's Cooper Flagg heading to the Dallas Mavericks and Rutgers' Dylan Harper being selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first two picks of the draft respectively. But there was also some surprises, such as the Utah Jazz selecting Rutgers' Ace Bailey with the fifth-overall pick, or the Brooklyn Nets picking BYU's Egor Demin eighth overall.

As is the case in any professional sports drafts, collegiate programs and their fanbases are looking for bragging rights. Specifically, who had the most players selected in the first-round of the draft.

So, which college boasted the most first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Which college had the most first-round picks in 2025 NBA Draft?

To the surprise of no one, the Duke Blue Devils boast the most first round picks in the 2025 class.

Of course, there's Flagg heading to the Mavericks as the No. 1 pick. Three picks later, the Charlotte Hornets selected Duke forward Kon Knueppel with the fourth-overall pick. Then, with the 10th overall selection, the Phoenix Suns selected Blue Devils big man Khaman Maluach. So three Duke players not only drafted in the first round, but all within the Top 10.

Tied for the second-most picks in the first round are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Illinois Fighting Illini. Rutgers had Dylan Harper going second overall to the Spurs and Ace Bailey to the Jazz. Meanwhile, Illinois saw two of their top players get drafted back-to-back. Kasparas Jakučionis was taken 20th overall to the Miami Heat in a bit of a surprise tumble down the board. Then, Will Riley is heading to the Washington Wizards once their trade with the Jazz is finalized.

So this year, it's Duke who holds the bragging rights. Now, we wait and see who gets drafted in Round 2 on Thursday night.