Which team has the most NBA Summer League titles?

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Sacramento Kings 83-78 on Sunday night to win the 2025 NBA Summer League Championship, and their first since the event first began in 2002. The Hornets' 2025 No. 4 overall 2025 draft pick had an impressive performance in the Summer League Final, scoring 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-21 shooting from the field.

The Hornets become the latest NBA Summer League Champions, but who has won the most titles of the league's annual offseason tournament? The two teams that have won the most titles may surprise some.

Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings have the most titles

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings are tied for the most NBA Summer League Championships with two titles. The Kings were aiming to clinch their third Summer League title last night against the Hornets.

The two Kings Summer League titles came in 2014 and 2021, while the Trail Blazers won in 2018 and 2022.

Who were the notable players on the Kings Summer League title teams?

In the Kings' first summer league championship in 2014, notable NBA players that were featured on Sacramento's roster included Ben McLemore, Quincy Acy, Derrick Williams, and Nik Stauskas. All four players have experienced their fair share of highs and lows during their NBA career, and have been out of the league since the 2021-22 season.

The Kings' 2021 summer league championship roster was led by Davion Mitchell and featured multiple NBA draft selections including Robert Woodard II, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Neemias Queta, and Chimezie Metu.

Who were the notable players on the Trail Blazers Summer League title teams?

The Trail Blazers' 2018 summer league championship roster was led by Anfernee Simmons, Gary Trent Jr, and Zach Collins. Anfernee Simmons is the one player on that roster who has gone on to have an impactful NBA career so far, as the Trail Blazers recently traded him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Portland's 2022 summer league championship team featured rising star and No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe averaged 18.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season with the Trail Blazers, and is considered to be a valuable piece of Portland's future. Other players featured on the Trail Blazers roster included Luka Garza and Jabari Walker.