Why Duke will gain serious ground on Kentucky at 2025 NBA Draft

The Duke Blue Devils will be well represented at the 2025 NBA Draft, with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach all projected as top-10 picks. Tyrese Proctor and Sion James will probably get drafted before Thursday's second round is done, too. That puts Duke on the verge of history, much to the chagrin of Kentucky fans.

For ages, Kentucky was the ultimate college-to-NBA pipeline. John Calipari dominated the recruitment cycle year-in and year-out, drawing five-star recruits from across the nation to Lexington.

The times, well, they are a-changin'. Calipari is at Arkansas now. His replacement, Mark Pope, runs a very different playbook in the offseason. Of course top prospects will still come to Kentucky — newcomers Jayden Quaintance and Jasper Johnson are both projected lottery picks in 2026 — but Pope tends to lean on veteran cores and the transfer portal. He just does not have Cal's same allure to top high schoolers.

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer once again has the top incoming recruiting class in college basketball. Duke continues to load up on top prospects, with potential No. 1 pick Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden, leading a robust pool of freshmen. Wednesday night's NBA Draft will be a sign of things to come between Duke and Kentucky.

Duke can edge closer to Kentucky in the record books in 2025 NBA Draft

Kentucky currently holds the NCAA record for the most first-round picks in the NBA Draft with 60. Duke is right behind them at 56.

As things stand, the Blue Devils will add at least three to that list on Wednesday night. Flagg, Knueppel and Maluach are more or less locks in the top 10. There's even an outside chance Tyrese Proctor or Sion James sneak up the board and crash the late 20s, given how much the draft thins out after the lottery.

Meanwhile, Kentucky won't have any first-round picks in 2025, barring an unexpected swing on senior sharpshooter Koby Brea late in the first round. While nothing can be ruled out at this early stage, Brea is widely viewed as a mid-to-late second round pick, with far too few strengths beyond his niche as a specialist shooter.

If the board falls as expected, Duke will end the night with 59 first-round picks in program history, just one behind Kentucky. While the Wildcats will add at least a couple in 2026, Duke could trump those numbers and take the all-time lead as soon as next summer.

Which NCAA teams have the most first-round picks in NBA history?

School First-Round Picks All Time Kentucky 60 Duke 56 North Carolina 54 UCLA 43 Kansas 36

In addition to Duke's forthcoming surge in the 2025 draft, North Carolina is widely expected to add another to their tally as well, with freshman wing Drake Powell projected somewhere in the 15-30 range despite a bumpy campaign in Chapel Hill.

Kentucky has the edge for now, but don't be shocked if Duke is the new all-time leader in first-round picks by next season, with UNC hot on Kentucky's heels as well.