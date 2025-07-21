At a time when there is so much negative discourse surrounding the WNBA and its players, this weekend brought a bright spot. It did not occur on Saturday during the game but rather the night before.

During the 3-Point Contest in Indianapolis, New York Liberty star, Sabrina Ionesco successfully defended her 2023 title. She defeated last year's reigning champion, Allisha Gray, by putting up 30 points in the final round. She made 11 straight during the final round, which put it almost out of reach. Gray did put up an admirable performance with 22, but it wasn't enough to over Ionescu.

What the 3-Point Champion did afterward was even more remarkable. She may have earned over $60,000 in prize money for the tournament but is choosing to give back and not keep a dime.

Sabrina Ionescu split her prize money between charity and one of her opponents

Ionescu gave half the money to charity and the other went to rookie and 3-Point Contest participant, Sonia Citron. The rookie for the Mystics, Citron was extremely nervous about performing in the tournament and Ionescu was looking to calm her nerves.

"I told Sonia that I would give her half if I won when we were sitting on the bench. Being the only rookie, she was nervous, and I was nervous for her," Ionescu said after the contest. "Obviously have to hold up my end of the bargain. So half is going to go to her."

Citron, scored 19 in the opening round which was not enough to qualify for the final. However, Ioenscu spoke that she admired the rookie stepping up and competing in her first season in the vaunted contest.

This is the kind of story and camaraderie among the two players and All-Stars, that the league needs more of during a time of such negative discourse.

There have been so many stories about the players not wanting newer players from different backgrounds to have success on and off the court. Caitlin Clark has endured much vitriol throughout her first two seasons.

However, players such as Ionescu have stepped up and welcomed both Clark and Citron the right way.

As the league and the players continue to negotiate their next CBA, it will be important to find leaders and examples of how the players can show their worth and prove they are united to have the league grow the right way.

Sabrina Ionescu has been an All-Star four times, won a Commissioner's Cup championship and WNBA Championship. She also has had several endorsement deals throughout many platforms.

She, though, has not taken issue with new rookies and future stars such as Citron and brought them along for the benefit of the league. It may be worth for other so-called stars to follow her example.