Why the biggest names in NBA trade rumors won't be dealt this year

The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, with less than two weeks until the big day arrives on Feb. 5. As such, the rumor mill is churning around the league, with the chatter sometimes taking center stage even when compared to the actual action taking place on the court. To date, the market is moving slowly, with only the Trae Young trade occurring during the 2025-26 season. Still, the widespread expectation is that "deadlines spur action," and that movement will take place closer to the actual deadline.

As one would expect, the biggest names on the market are creating the most chatter, headlined by former MVP and world champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, there are plenty of reasons that the biggest names will not be moved by Feb. 5 and, in this space, we will outline the rationale that might keep those players (in alphabetical order) in place for the remainder of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

It seems as if the Giannis rumor mill never stops. Right now, he is battling a multi-week injury that could spell disaster for Milwaukee's playoff ambitions this season, simply because the Bucks have not shown the ability to compete at the highest levels without him. Beyond that, Antetokounmpo has clearly walked the line between asking for a trade and simply flirting with one, stating plainly that he won't request a deal while also not squashing the rumors.

Candidly, it is probably time for the Bucks and Giannis to part ways. However, it is a stand-off with neither side wanting to budge first. The organization clearly wants to do right by the generational star, while Giannis does not want to be seen as forcing his way out in ugly fashion. That stand-off could easily continue through the deadline and into the summer, with the current injury making it perhaps more difficult for other teams to throw in the required package to make it worth Milwaukee's while.

LaMelo Ball

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets | Kent Smith/GettyImages

The Charlotte Hornets are suddenly playing pretty well. The Hornets are 5-3 in the last eight games and, over a larger sample, Charlotte has one of the best offenses in the NBA. The Hornets are still only 18-28 on the season, but there is some proof of concept happening in Charlotte at the moment. Ball is part of that and, while it is easy to see why he would be available after a multi-year period of injuries and substandard team results, he remains the most talented player on Charlotte's roster. Also, he falls into the category with Trae Young and Ja Morant (see below) of players who probably would not command large trade returns, so the Hornets have incentive to hang on and see what happens.

Anthony Davis

Davis seemingly wants out of Dallas, at least when it comes to the volume of leaks emerging from his camp about potential exits. Still, Davis is sidelined for a lengthy period with injury, with no guarantee that he could help any potential trade partner in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. As such, it is a very difficult time for the Mavericks to move him for any level of value, and another important factor is Davis's contract. If anything, he might be overpaid right now on his current deal, headlined by a player option in 2027-28 for more than $60 million. And, of course, Davis's agent has signaled a desire for a new extension beyond that, which might be plainly untenable given AD's age and injury history. Dallas might have to hold on and rectify the situation this summer.

Ja Morant

Atlanta Hawks v Memphis Grizzlies | Joe Murphy/GettyImages

Morant is, once again, injured. Famously, he has not played more than six straight games in multiple years, and the talented point guard is sidelined through the deadline with an elbow injury. Even before that, Morant has made it clear that he personally wants to stay in Memphis, and that is often an important factor in whether a player of his stature gets moved. Unlike Young, Morant is signed for multiple years at a more palatable number and, simply put, there is a massive market reason that the Grizzlies could keep him around. He is exceptionally popular in Memphis and, in that small market by NBA standards, that's a huge factor above and beyond the basketball implications.

Michael Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. is perhaps the toughest sell on this list for the incumbent team to keep him. That isn't because of anything on the court, however, as Porter Jr. is enjoying a wonderful and healthy season in Brooklyn. In fact, he might be helping the Nets win too many games, which is part of the reason it would make sense to move him at what could be the peak of his value. To make the other case, the Nets might not have an overwhelming offer in hand for Porter Jr. and, if Brooklyn wants to compete as soon as next season, he would be a very helpful piece in doing so. Plus, Porter Jr. could still have a large trade market this summer on a $40 million expiring deal for 2026-27.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

The Knicks are struggling badly right now, leading to increased volume on the chatter that a big move could be needed. Jalen Brunson isn't going anywhere for obvious reasons, which shifts the focus to Towns. He is still having a productive season, but Towns' efficiency and production are both down. Moreover, his defense has come under scrutiny, especially when paired with Brunson. The biggest reason that New York probably will not move Towns is that it would almost have to be a blockbuster move that is hard to project. Towns makes max money and, in short, he isn't easy to move on a massive contract. If Giannis breaks free and wants to go to New York, that would maybe send Towns elsewhere, but short of something like that, the Knicks might have to hold tight.