Why the next big NBA trade won't come until after Dec. 15

We may have to wait a little bit until the next big NBA trade, as certain safeguards are in place to ensure recently signed players aren't traded until after a pre-determined date
By Curt Bishop
Sign at the entrance to the NBA store in Midtown Manhattan...
Erik McGregor/GettyImages

The NBA offseason has been a treat. We have seen some major moves take place, both in free agency and in trades. Two that stand out are the deal that sent Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets and the move by the Portland Trail Blazers to bring back star point guard Damian Lillard. The start of the 2025-26 NBA season is not far off, and soon we will see these players with their new teams.

However, it might be a while before there are any more big trades made in the NBA. It's somewhat complicated, but don't expect anything major until after December 15 at the earliest.

Major NBA trades may have to wait until after December 15

The reason for this is that when players sign contracts, they cannot be traded away from those teams until Dec. 15 at the earliest. Some of the players that can't be traded until after Dec. 15 include Clint Capela, Chris Paul, and Lillard.

PLAYER

TEAM

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks

Luke Kennard

Atlanta Hawks

Luke Garza

Boston Celtics

Josh Minott

Boston Celtics

Spencer Dinwiddie

Charlotte Hornets

Mason Plumlee

Charlotte Hornets

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

D'Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks

Bruce Brown

Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons

Clint Capela

Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets

Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets

Jeff Green

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday

Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet

Houston Rockets

James Wiseman

Indiana Pacers

Nicolas Batum

Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul

Los Angeles Clippers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies

Jock Landale

Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies

Cole Anthony

Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Harris

Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Livingston

Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Milwaukee Bucks

Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks

Joe Ingles

Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans

Jaden Springer

New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks

Guerschon Yabusele

New York Knicks

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyus Jones

Orlando Magic

Mo Wagner

Orlando Magic

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers

Eric Gordon

Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry

Philadelphia 76ers

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 76ers

Jared Butler

Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

Blake Wesley

Portland Trail Blazers

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott

Sacramento Kings

Dennis Schröder

Sacramento Kings

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs

Jordan McLaughlin

San Antonio Spurs

Lindy Waters III

San Antonio Spurs

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors

Garrett Temple

Toronto Raptors

Marvin Bagley III

Washington Wizards

But that isn't the only safeguard in place to prevent trades. There are actually even a few players that cannot be traded until after Jan. 15. Among those players are Davion Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Naz Reid, Isaiah Jackson, Tre Mann, and others.

PLAYER

TEAM

Tre Mann

Charlotte Hornets

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Jackson

Indiana Pacers

Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves

For this reason, trades in general may not pick up until around the trade deadline. Of course, January 15 would put us pretty close to that deadline, which is typically the first Thursday in the month of February.

But for now, expect crickets on the trade front. Free agency is over too, so it's going to take a little bit time before we see any major transactions. The 2025-26 NBA season will kick off on Tuesday, October 21. Preseason games will take place at the beginning of October and wrap up four days before Opening Night.

