Why the next big NBA trade won't come until after Dec. 15

The NBA offseason has been a treat. We have seen some major moves take place, both in free agency and in trades. Two that stand out are the deal that sent Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets and the move by the Portland Trail Blazers to bring back star point guard Damian Lillard. The start of the 2025-26 NBA season is not far off, and soon we will see these players with their new teams.
However, it might be a while before there are any more big trades made in the NBA. It's somewhat complicated, but don't expect anything major until after December 15 at the earliest.
Major NBA trades may have to wait until after December 15
The reason for this is that when players sign contracts, they cannot be traded away from those teams until Dec. 15 at the earliest. Some of the players that can't be traded until after Dec. 15 include Clint Capela, Chris Paul, and Lillard.
But that isn't the only safeguard in place to prevent trades. There are actually even a few players that cannot be traded until after Jan. 15. Among those players are Davion Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Naz Reid, Isaiah Jackson, Tre Mann, and others.
For this reason, trades in general may not pick up until around the trade deadline. Of course, January 15 would put us pretty close to that deadline, which is typically the first Thursday in the month of February.
But for now, expect crickets on the trade front. Free agency is over too, so it's going to take a little bit time before we see any major transactions. The 2025-26 NBA season will kick off on Tuesday, October 21. Preseason games will take place at the beginning of October and wrap up four days before Opening Night.