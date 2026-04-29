Why the Pistons are stuck with Jalen Duren despite his NBA Playoffs failure

The Pistons must address their lack of perimeter shooting to unlock Duren's full potential, balancing the need for veteran support with the development of their promising 22-year-old center.

Despite a disappointing postseason performance, Duren's regular-season growth and All-Star potential keep him as a cornerstone of the team's rebuild around Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

Whether he makes an All-NBA team or not, Jalen Duren will be eligible to receive at least 25 percent of the Detroit Pistons' cap this summer. That percentage shoots up to 30 if he is named one of the 15 best players in the world. Even after a poor playoff showing, Detroit has to keep the talented young gun on the roster.

Things were looking bright for Duren entering the playoffs. After years of raw offensive potential and poor defensive awareness, Duren was putting it all together in the regular season. He was named an All-Star for the first time, was an active defender in pick-and-roll scenarios, and was an improving self-creator. His Captain America strength and top-of-the-league lob catching have always been staples in Duren's game.

Jalen Duren's series versus Magic is enough cause for concern

The sky was and still is the limit for the 22-year-old center, but the Orlando Magic have spoiled any goodwill Duren built up in the regular season. The Magic have Duren circled in their game plan and have made him play like Samson without his flowing hair.

Duren's physicality has been one of his calling cards throughout his youthful career, but the Magic have bodies to mitigate Duren's advantages. There are no excuses for the way Duren has faded in the first round so far.

He has shied away from contact, looked like Bambi in headlights when the double teams flood, and has regressed as a defender. It's clear Duren has not been at his best vs the Magic, but should Detroit really throw away a promising young player because of a postseason flameout?

Detroit has a trio that needs work around the edges

Detroit Pistons | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pistons are a prestigious franchise, but the 2020's have not been kind to them until now. From 2020 to 2024, the most games Detroit won in a season were 23. It had been dark for a franchise that hangs three banners.

Duren, Cade Cunningham, and Ausar Thompson are supposed to be the trio that fast-tracks Detroit's path back to supremacy. Cunningham is a legitimate superstar and the lone elite creator, and Thompson will likely be named First Team All-Defense. Duren may be All-NBA. Add that up, and that is one of the most talented young cores around.

Talent does not always sync. That trio lacks the necessary shooting that big threes in today's NBA usually have. That is where Trajan Langdon steps in. The Pistons executive has tried to get more shooting in the building in his first two years.

From Malik Beasley to Duncan Robinson, Langdon is always on the hunt for shooting. He needs to take that mentality and continue to build around this trio. Orlando has stifled Detroit's offense all the way, but the trio was plus-11.4 in over 700 regular-season minutes together. You don't accidentally fall into numbers like that over long stretches of time.

With more shooting, Orlando would not be so willing to bite down on Duren. Right now, he is seeing two bodies whenever he rolls to the rim, a double team on postups, and constant bumps and grabs when he does not have the ball. Duren has not been very good in the one-on-one matchups with Wendell Carter Jr., but there would be more opportunities with legit spacing around the young big.

Orlando is a tough matchup for Jalen Duren

It cannot be stressed enough how different Duren is playing now compared to the regular season. He usually has the strength and size advantage in every matchup.

Orlando, who has a great defensive foundation this year aside, is uniquely built to offset what Duren does. The Magic start 6-foot-10, 270 lbs, Carter Jr., 6-foot-10, 250 lbs, Paolo Banchero, and 6-foot-10, 220 lbs, Franz Wagner.

Throw in the fact that Jalen Suggs plays like a massive 6-foot-5 point guard. Duren's chizzled frame usually appears to intimidate opponents, but the Magic have answer after answer for him. The Magic are not giving Duren the chance to get comfortable as they swarm him with these massive humans.

If you're still wondering about Jalen Duren, I'll point you to Orlando's defense. Clear as day they are looking to take him off the table. Detroit has him screen for Cade (ORL switches) and then set a pindown for Robinson. Magic don't bite, post up for Duren and the Magic double pic.twitter.com/a5KzShRdYr — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) April 28, 2026

Orlando biting down on Duren here illustrates how Detroit's lack of shooting is playing into Orlando's hands. Even Cunningham is being disregarded as Carter Jr. helps off the Pistons star.

It is not easy or cheap to attain knockdown shooters who truly space the floor, but that is what Detroit needs around this young trio. Detroit has players who could be attractive to other teams.

Ron Holland is getting a DNP—Coach's Decision anyway. One of the best perimeter defenders in the league will have value on the market. Maybe Detroit gets more shooting that way.

Too young to trade

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Holland is even younger than Duren. It could be a mistake to move him this early, too, but something has to give to offer the trio assistance. "Maybe Detroit should flip Duren for Austin Reaves before they pay him." Everybody wins here, right? Detroit gets a secondary creator next to Cunningham, and Luka Dončić gets the best lob threat he has played with.

WRONG. The Pistons do not win there. Duren has played terribly, but he showed so much on the route to Detroit's 60 wins. He grew as a facilitator. When Cunningham was out with his collapsed lung, Duren acted as the hub and crushed double teams with precision.

Duren is not doing that against the Magic's playoff game plan, but he has it in there. We have seen it. The regular and postseason could not be more different in how coaches scheme and pay attention to details, but I would not want to give up on Duren so soon with the progress he has made every year.

Twenty-two years old. Just 22. Sure, that is legal here in America, but a 27-year-old like Carter probably views most 22-year-olds as kids. That is where Duren is in his NBA development. He's still at the kid stage.

Duren improved as a self-creator. He took defenders off the bounce all season and sprinkled in skilled face-ups. Nobody wants to hear it now, but this is a lot to look over because of a stinker series at age 22.

Jalen Duren '25-26 scoring off the bounce pic.twitter.com/BNaD1mApNU — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 19, 2025

Duren probably has not been No. 1 on the scouting report since college or high school. Orlando is giving him looks he must grow from. Detroit would regret letting him grow from these mistakes on a different team.