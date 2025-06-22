Why the Rockets can unlock Kevin Durant in a way the Suns never did

The Phoenix Suns put too much pressure on Kevin Durant to be the ultimate difference-maker for them. I respect that they wanted Durant to be that player, but he was supposed to be the final piece — not the piece. That’s probably why things didn’t work out: After very little success to show for their Big Three era, the Suns knew they needed to trade Durant, and the Houston Rockets had the best offer.

And the Rockets have the best reason to land Durant. The Rockets can use Durant in a way that can help him actually elevate this team. The roster around Durant in Houston will help it get the most out of KD's talents. He’s still a prolific scorer. He’s such an offensive weapon that he won’t have to be a massive help on defense.

Amen Thompson will probably assume the role Dillon Brooks had as the team's primary defender, Steven Adams is a defensive anchor and Alperen Sengun can be both an offensive and defensive asset. That will allow Durant to not have to be the top defender and save his energy for offense.

Houston Rockets needed a primary scorer and Kevin Durant is their answer

Houston needed a primary scorer. That was the one thing that kept them from getting out of the first round and going on a playoff run this past season. Jalen Green was supposed to be that player, but he’s not nearly as talented as they need him to be yet. He was a player they tried to build around, and it just didn’t work out the way they wanted.

Green was a no-show in the postseason and it cost them a playoff run. They upgraded him for a player that not only has playoff and championship experience, but he’s a certified scorer that will make this team better. Offense is important, and having a go-to player is invaluable when things bog down.

That will be Durant’s role in Houston. He will be a player that will make this offense better. He’s an offensive weapon the Rockets can’t waste. The Suns showed Houston how to waste Durant’s talent. Houston made the move to make sure their offense doesn’t hold them back. They don’t need Durant to be a two-way effort from Durant.

They need him to be the clutch scorer that will bail them out when they need a shot. Phoenix failed at that, relied too heavily on Durant and nothing came out of it. Houston will learn from that. Durant will be a difference maker and Phoenix will regret letting it go awry.