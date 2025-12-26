Why Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are NBA's only hope to beat OKC

The San Antonio Spurs have defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder three times in a row, and none of those games were a fluke. OKC may be the defending champs, with maybe the back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Victor Wembanyama's presence is a cheat code that OKC doesn't have an answer for as of yet.

The NBA on Christmas Day is a big deal in its own right, but the Thunder really needed to go out there and show the Spurs their championship DNA after two straight losses to San Antonio. That didn't happen, and once again, the Spurs are beating OKC in ways most didn't imagine.

While Wemby may be the most impactful defender of his era already, his supporting cast is more than holding its own. Wembanyama is going to be elite and impactful regardless, but if his teammates can rise to this level in the playoffs, everyone is on notice — OKC included.

Wemby can be the best player on the floor in the playoffs

The narrative around OKC before these Spurs losses ranged from "there's no point for anybody to go all in right now, OKC is unbeatable," to "the Thunder will crush the Warriors' win record" to "how high is SGA on the all-time guards list already?" And now Spurs-Thunder in a playoff series might be a pick 'em for the masses. That's how fast things can change in the NBA.

While those narratives and questions about SGA were in good faith, this is a reminder that we've still never seen anything like Wemby. Gilgeous-Alexander has a case to be the best player in the world, but I can't confidently say he'll 100 percent outperform Wemby in a playoff setting. Wemby's uncanny defensive presence makes that an interesting conversation, and size is the great equalizer.

Of course, Wemby is a 25-point, 7-foot-5 big who can shoot the rock and handle the ball like a man six inches shorter, but the intrigue in an OKC matchup lies in his rim protection. SGA has been the best driver in the league in the 2020s. The Thunder routinely rank near the top of the league in drives. That identity shifts with Wemby on the floor.

Wemby forces offensive weapons to U-turn when they see him at the rim. That destroys potential OKC drive-and-kick opportunities and prevents players from getting into rhythm with easy layups. Wemby has forced the Thunder to take fewer shots at the rim and expand their shot distance. He's the only guy who could make this group terrified to play their own game.

helps when u shoot 20% worse with wemby on pic.twitter.com/MvE3m6Cce9 — Six (@SixZamier) December 25, 2025

Forcing the Thunder into these uncomfortable situations, three games in a row, is no coincidence. San Antonio is the only team that can deploy that strategy. Andon the other side of the floor, it helps when De'Aaron Fox is back in his Clutch Player of the Year form.

Spurs supporting cast can hang with the Thunder

Fox came to this team to take the big shots — he didn't win Clutch Player of the Year in 2023 by mistake. Fox's game has elevated against the top-flight Thunder perimeter defenders so far this year. His blazing speed is too much for even those guys to keep up with.

The shotmaking from all over the floor will keep OKC's defense honest. Fox has been a streaky shooter from deep for the majority of his career, but when he's 39 percent from 3 on six attempts a game, paired with his otherworldly downhill ability, he can't be stopped. The outside shot falling turns him into a three-level scorer who will be more valuable in a playoff setting.

And I haven't even mentioned Stephon Castle yet, whose breakout has been remarkable. He's hard to contain coming downhill, too; he might be the best traditional athlete (speed, vertical, strength) on the floor in this matchup. Castle's strength and stability are major factors in his success, and that helped him slow down SGA on Christmas. I don't bank on SGA having more subpar games like that, but San Antonio having a defender of Castle's caliber in their pocket is a massive plus.

Dylan Harper will be first-team All-Rookie, Harrison Barnes is a consistent shooter, Luke Kornet is a top backup big, Devin Vassell can swing games with shotmaking and Keldon Johnson's energy is contagious.

San Antonio already has a lot around Wemby. Players of his caliber don't usually have supporting casts this capable this early in their careers. The Spurs had their share of lottery luck, but they're a forward-thinking front office with elite asset management.

The Thunder need to take the Spurs seriously

The road to repeating won't be a cakewalk for the Thunder. They've dropped four of their last six games, and the Spurs are responsible for three of those Ls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “We have to get better as group. You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you.



We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal” pic.twitter.com/g6tBBqGhOZ — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 25, 2025

SGA isn't underestimating the Spurs. Saying they're the better team right now speaks volumes.

I disagree with SGA on the Spurs being the better team, but styles make fights. OKC's sketchy shooting sticks out against the Spurs, Wemby's presence on the floor neutralizes the Thunder's usual driving lanes, and San Antonio has the athleticism to match them.

OKC could win 70 games, blitz the Western Conference, and lose to SA because it's a bad matchup. If you're one of those fans who don't want to see OKC become a dynasty, the Spurs may be your saving grace.