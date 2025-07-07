Will the Spurs being back Chris Paul for final farewell? Not if his demands are true

Chris Paul is looking for a starting spot on his farewell tour, which likely means his time with the San Antonio Spurs has come to an end. In a live studio conversation with Jemele Hill, Chris Paul told the world that the 11-time All-NBA star has "at most a year" left in the league, so the 2025-26 season could be a monumental one for the 11-time All-NBA selection.

BREAKING: Chris Paul announces this is his farewell season pic.twitter.com/8xXGnMJ5iu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 6, 2025

Paul, who is likely heading to the NBA Hall of Fame after playing 20 seasons at a high level, is making his way throughout the league in his final seasons, spending time with the Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs. The guard is one of the last dominoes to fall in free agency as his options for starting gigs dwindle.

The 12-time All-Star has been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers but has yet to commit there, likely because of the lack of a starting spot next to James Harden and Norman Powell. Paul will likely not return to the Spurs, considering the franchise has De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and new draft pick Dylan Harper taking up all of the guard spots.

Despite years of spectacular play, it's going to be hard for Paul to find a team willing to give a starting spot to a player this late in his career — and it almost definitely won't happen in San Antonio.

Chris Paul unlikely to get all of his demands at current skillset

It's doubtful that Chris Paul will find a contending team willing to give him starting minutes next season. With a farewell season in mind, it would be exciting for the guard to return to Los Angeles, where he could likely get consistent minutes, just not as a starter.

Los Angeles is probably the best opportunity Paul has to play a real role on a contending team. If Paul is willing to forgo his demands and go straight to the best place to win a title, the New York Knicks are a great option, too. This feels less likely, as the legend would have to split minutes with Miles McBride off the Knicks bench.

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time. Still, a ring eludes the former superstar. With a farewell season likely for Paul this season, it's clear that Paul will have to decide between getting his demands met or giving himself one more shot at a title. While Paul seemingly has a couple of suitors to choose from, the perfect option might not be out there for him.