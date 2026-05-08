Will Timothée Chalamet be courtside for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3 in Philly?

Whether he travels to Philly for Game 3 — and if he can secure a courtside seat — remains uncertain as tip-off approaches.

Tonight, the New York Knicks will play their first road game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 against the 76ers. Right now, the Knicks are in a good spot -- holding a 2-0 lead over the 76ers. Historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a playoff series end up advancing to the next round 92.8 percent of the time.

That probability rises to 100 percent when a team has a 3-0, which the Knicks are trying to accomplish with a victory in Game 3. But in doing so, will their notorious super fan, Timothée Chalamet, be in attendance to cheer them on?

Who Is Timothée Chalamet?

For those who don't know, Chalamet is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. He has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performances in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown and Marty Supreme. He has also starred in beloved films like Dune, Dune 2, Wonka, The French Dispatch, and Lady Bird. Chalamet has also gained notoriety for his relationship with Kylie Jenner -- one of the most popular faces in pop culture.

Will Timothée Chalamet be at Game 3 against the 76ers?

Chalamet grew up in Manhattan and has been a huge supporter of the Knicks ever since. After his rise to fame in the late 2010s/early 2020s, Chalamet is regularly seen in attendance at New York home games. His fandom runs so deep that earlier this week the movie star skipped out on the Met Gala -- one of the biggest celebrity events of the year -- to attend the team's Game 1 victory over the 76ers. Heck, the Knicks even jokingly commented on one of his Instagram posts that they offered him a 10-day contract.

But how deep is Chalamet's fandom actually? Is he willing to leave the glamorous state of New York to cheer his team on in-person?

It would not be unprecedented for Chalamet to travel to a Knicks road playoff game. Last season, he and Ben Stiller traveled to Detroit for Game 3 of the Knicks' first round series against the Pistons.

To this point, we have no reporting that Chalamet will make the trek over to Philadelphia for Game 3. However, even if he does, it seems unlikely that he will be able to sit courtside for this one. In recent days, Joel Embiid has been urging 76ers fans to not resale their tickets to Knicks fans. He does not want to feel like he is playing a road game in his own building.

Surely, someone will cave at the prospect of flipping their tickets for three to four times their original value (if not more). But it is doubtful that someone with courtside seats will sacrifice their fandom simply to turn a profit. So, while Chalamet could very well be at the game tonight, it will probably not be from his typical courtside vantage point.

The 76ers host the Knicks tonight (Friday, May 8) at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time. The game will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video.

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