We knew which players would be participating in the WNBA All-Star Game, and now we know what the rosters look like. Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier picked their rosters in a streetball-style draft on ESPN on Tuesday night, with the "first round" (the first 10 picks) consisting of the All-Star starters, and the "second round" picks being the reserves.
Here's how the rosters shaped out for the game, which takes place on July 19th in Indianapolis.
Team Caitlin Clark full WNBA All-Star Game roster
Unsurprisingly, Clark stuck with her Fever teammate and first-time All-Star starter Aliyah Boston, and followed that up by adding Sabrina Ionescu to form perhaps the best shooting backcourt that will ever share the court in WNBA history.
Player
Team
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Gabby Williams
Seattle Storm
Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics
Kiki Iriafen
Washington Mystics
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Kayla Thornton
Golden State Valkyries
Caitlin Clark (captain)
Indiana Fever
Team Napheesa Collier full WNBA All-Star Game roster
Collier went with some former (Unrivaled) teammates up top, and kept the trend going when she took former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, too.
Player
Team
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings
Courtney Williams
Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins
Seattle Storm
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
Alyssa Thomas
Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Plum
Los Angeles Sparks
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
Napheesa Collier (captain)
Minnesota Lynx
Clark and Collier make a trade... of coaches
The team captains didn't "trade" any players, but they did trade coaches, apparently — Sandy Brondello for Cheryl Reeve, straight up. Not a bad deal, if you ask me!