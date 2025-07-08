Fansided

WNBA All-Star Draft results, teams for captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier

The two WNBA superstars set their rosters for the league's All-Star Game, which takes place July 19th.
2024 WNBA All Star Game
2024 WNBA All Star Game | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

We knew which players would be participating in the WNBA All-Star Game, and now we know what the rosters look like. Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier picked their rosters in a streetball-style draft on ESPN on Tuesday night, with the "first round" (the first 10 picks) consisting of the All-Star starters, and the "second round" picks being the reserves.

Here's how the rosters shaped out for the game, which takes place on July 19th in Indianapolis.

Team Caitlin Clark full WNBA All-Star Game roster

Unsurprisingly, Clark stuck with her Fever teammate and first-time All-Star starter Aliyah Boston, and followed that up by adding Sabrina Ionescu to form perhaps the best shooting backcourt that will ever share the court in WNBA history.

Player

Team

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Satou Sabally

Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen

Washington Mystics

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Kayla Thornton

Golden State Valkyries

Caitlin Clark (captain)

Indiana Fever

Team Napheesa Collier full WNBA All-Star Game roster

Collier went with some former (Unrivaled) teammates up top, and kept the trend going when she took former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, too.

Player

Team

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

Courtney Williams

Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins

Seattle Storm

Angel Reese

Chicago Sky

Alyssa Thomas

Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

Napheesa Collier (captain)

Minnesota Lynx

Clark and Collier make a trade... of coaches

The team captains didn't "trade" any players, but they did trade coaches, apparently — Sandy Brondello for Cheryl Reeve, straight up. Not a bad deal, if you ask me!

