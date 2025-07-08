We knew which players would be participating in the WNBA All-Star Game, and now we know what the rosters look like. Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier picked their rosters in a streetball-style draft on ESPN on Tuesday night, with the "first round" (the first 10 picks) consisting of the All-Star starters, and the "second round" picks being the reserves.

Here's how the rosters shaped out for the game, which takes place on July 19th in Indianapolis.

Team Caitlin Clark full WNBA All-Star Game roster

Unsurprisingly, Clark stuck with her Fever teammate and first-time All-Star starter Aliyah Boston, and followed that up by adding Sabrina Ionescu to form perhaps the best shooting backcourt that will ever share the court in WNBA history.

Player Team Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Satou Sabally Phoenix Mercury Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Kiki Iriafen Washington Mystics Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries Caitlin Clark (captain) Indiana Fever

Team Napheesa Collier full WNBA All-Star Game roster

Collier went with some former (Unrivaled) teammates up top, and kept the trend going when she took former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, too.

Player Team Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx Skylar Diggins Seattle Storm Angel Reese Chicago Sky Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Napheesa Collier (captain) Minnesota Lynx

Clark and Collier make a trade... of coaches

The team captains didn't "trade" any players, but they did trade coaches, apparently — Sandy Brondello for Cheryl Reeve, straight up. Not a bad deal, if you ask me!