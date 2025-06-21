WNBA All-Star voting: Caitlin Clark leads the pack, Angel Reese lags behind

If you are an Indiana Fever fan, the first returns of fan voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will make you very happy.

Superstar guard Caitlin Clark was unsurprisingly the biggest vote-getter, receiving 515,993 fan votes. In second place was Minnesota Lynx star and 2025 MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, with 484,758 votes.

Fever center Aliyah Boston was on Collier’s heels with 446,961 votes.

Early returns for WNBA All-Star fan voting are in: pic.twitter.com/Fy4y2l8IMC — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 20, 2025

Indiana Fever dominate early voting for WNBA All Star Game

Voting began on June 11 and will end on June 28. Each ballot includes four guards and six front-court players. According to the WNBA, as of this season, the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game has handed over 50 percent of the vote to the fans. Current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent of the vote.

The Fever aren’t done there in the early return — veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell was in seventh place with 277,664 votes, while wing Lexie Hull was ninth overall in voting, with 217,438. Natasha Howard placed 16th, Sophie Cunningham was 23rd, Damiris Dantas was 30th, and DeWanna Bonner landed 38th.

taking over #WNBAAllStar2025 💪



we have EIGHT players in the Top 40 in the first round of fan vote returns, the most of any team in the league 😏



learn more: https://t.co/YsZF6WKQOS pic.twitter.com/pCbj7puNt8 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 20, 2025

The 2025 All-Star Game will be played on July 19 in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Fever. There is also a 3-point contest and skills challenge on July 18.

Outside of the Fever, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces got the fourth-most votes, followed by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, one of the most recognizable young players in the league, came in at 13th overall.

The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for the game. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score. After the starters have been determined, the league’s head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at either position, regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their team.

The two All-Star captains are the two players who receive the most fan votes. They will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET.

Clark, last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, received the most votes for the 2024 All-Star game with 700,735.







