The term “from downtown” can specify a location of origin for an individual who derives from a busy metropolitan area. During a basketball game, that term can be used for athletes attempting a field goal from behind the beautiful semi-circle ranging 22 feet, 1.75 inches from the basket.

The three-point shot has traveled from an afterthought in offensive strategies to being a primary focus of scoring in this modern era of basketball. The WNBA has produced many proficient shooters over the years who can effortlessly knock down shots “from the parking lot.”

Diana Taurasi is the all-time leading three-point shooter in WNBA history. In her illustrious 20-year career, Taurasi knocked down 1,447 three pointers, averaging 36 percent on 7 attempts per contest. Taurasi and fellow Uconn alumna Sue Bird, (1,001) are the only two players in WNBA history to surpass 1,000 three-pointers in a WNBA career.

The WNBA has seen a plethora of talented markswomen that can shoot the basketball from distance since the league’s inception. Here’s a look at the top 10 all-time list.

WNBA career 3-point leaders

Rank Player 3PM 1. Diana Taurasi 1,447 2. Sue Bird 1,001 3. Katy Smith 906 4. Becky Hammon 826 5. Tina Thompson 748 6. Katie Douglas 726 7. Kayla McBride 658 8. Kristi Toliver 651 9. DeWanna Bonner 632 10. Tamika Catchings 606

During the 2025 WNBA season, 5 players are averaging over 7 attempts from behind the arc per game. (Rhyne Howard, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey, Kelsey Plum) The frequency of the three-point shot has elevated over the years, creating more scoring and an increased pace. On June 13th, in a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky, Rhyne Howard attempted 19 three-pointers which ties the record that she now shares with Kristi Toliver.

The game of basketball has evolved tremendously over the past 50 years. There was once no three-point line. Once the 3-point line came into existence, it was rarely used in the orchestration of offensive sets during that period. We have now reached a point in time where coaches are encouraging the three-point shot based on analytics accumulated through the years of gameplay. The WNBA has displayed some of the best three-point shooters that basketball has ever seen. With the increase in shots coming from behind the arc, the all-time list will likely look totally different in the next ten years.









