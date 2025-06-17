WNBA Power Rankings: Caitlin Clark is back and the Fever are surging

The shake-up fans have been waiting for — there is no longer a single undefeated team in the WNBA this season. Minnesota ended up losing a game on the road against Seattle, and just a few days later, New York lost their first game in Caitlin Clark's first game back from injury. While both teams are still strongly on their own on the top of the rankings, it seems other teams are itching to make it a closer fight. So, with the undefeated saga now over, where do these teams stand now?

1. New York Liberty (9-1)

The Liberty take the top spot because they lost to a team closer to them (barely) in the standings, and are just so good. They lost 102-88 to a full strength Indiana Fever without two of their starters (Jonquel Jones is hurt and Leonie Fiebich is away at Eurobasket), and were close the entire game until the fourth quarter. It was an incredible game, but these teams can be judged more accurately when both sides are at full strength and healthy, and hopefully that's the case next time they meet, because if that game was any indication, they'll be good games.

2. Minnesota Lynx (10-1)

The Lynx hang at the top of the WNBA standings because they've played one more game than the Liberty, but lost earlier last week. In a road game against Minnesota, the Lynx fell 96-84 thanks to a clutch Erica Wheeler play. There is a microscopic gap between No. 1 and No. 2 on this list, and really it came down to 1) the opponent each team lost to and 2) my general feeling watching these teams play. Still hoping we get this 1-2 match up in the Commissioner's Cup.

3. Indiana Fever (5-5)

Maybe the 5-5 record makes you slightly confused as to how the Fever shot up in the standings, but anyone who watched them beat the New York Liberty over the weekend understands. This team, especially with a healthy Caitlin Clark, is the third-best team in the league. They can shoot the lights out, proved by Clark's 32 points in the team's win against the Liberty. It will be interesting to see how they continue to perform this week with Clark back in the lineup.

4. Atlanta Dream (8-3)

The Atlanta Dream have somewhat quietly shot to the third-best record in the league, helped along by Allisha Gray (who should be getting more MVP love). Gray is averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game, shooting 51.4 percent from the field. The Dream's schedule has been a little light to start the season, but they still have wins against Indiana (twice), and Seattle. The Dream are also second in the league behind New York in three-pointers made per game (10.2), and first in the league for rebounds per game (38.6). They also have the lowest turnover rate per game in the league, only allowing 13.0 per game.

5. Seattle Storm (6-5)

Beating one of the top teams in the league, for the first time all season, gives you the edge in rankings. Seattle has the potential to continue to rise in rankings, but they sometimes go cold offensively, which can lead to losses in games they could have won. Still, a career season for Gabby Williams as well as an efficient Skylar Diggins and a tough Nneka Ogumike make this team fiery, and Erica Wheeler has been fantastic for this team this season.

6. Phoenix Mercury (8-4)

Kahleah Copper is BACK and in perfect timing for the Mercury to hold their top-four spot in the standings ahead of the All-Star Break. The Mercury are absolutely shocking the league with their team of undrafted and international players, all of which are playing their hearts out for Phoenix. You'd think after losing players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner that the Mercury would need time to readjust, but they're in it this season.

7. Golden State Valkyries (5-5)

Yeah, you're seeing that right. The newest team in the WNBA are on a three-game winning streak this week, having beat the LA Sparks, Seattle Storm, and Las Vegas Aces. They beat the Aces 95-68 as well, and while the other two games were closer, it's still impressive. There were no expectations for the Valkyries this season given they are brand new, but this team of underdogs has been incredible to watch, especially at home.

8. Las Vegas Aces (5-5)

The Las Vegas Aces are currently grasping onto their spot in the playoffs, sitting at seventh in the WNBA standings and not looking all that good on the court. Their superstar, three-time MVP A'ja Wilson, has missed the team's last two games with a concussion she sustained in the team's games against the LA Sparks as well, and her health is crucial to the success of this team. With their No. 2 option in Jewell Loyd currently averaging just 11 points per game right now, they need Wilson. Yet, is it sustainable to rely on one player that much? We will see...

9. Washington Mystics (4-7)

The young team with explosive rookies aren't winning every game, but they also don't look awful either. It's an important year for the Mystics to make some choices regarding their future, and not having the pressure of needing to win makes it easier for these young players to really show off their talents and play free. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds so far, with Sonia Citron nearly even at 13.4 points per game.

10. Los Angeles Sparks (4-8)

The Sparks are intriguing, as they've won games against teams like Las Vegas, but also usually come out on the losing end of close games. They've also been hit early on with the injury bug, with No. 1 option Kelsey Plum now being added to that list with a knee injury.

11. Chicago Sky (3-7)

Chicago won another game! It's been rough for the Sky after losing Courtney Vandersloot, followed by some interesting (?) comments by their general manager Jeff Pagliocca last week. Still, a win is a win, and hopefully, Chicago can find a way to make use of their young stars in Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso while also gathering a few wins. Unfortunately for the Sky, Cardoso is heading out to Chile in a few weeks to compete with Team Brazil in the AmeriCup Tournament.

12. Connecticut Sun (2-8)

Rebuilding is rough, as fans of some teams will know. Some high points include rookie Saniya Rivers leading the team in steals per game (1.5), while averaging 7.1 points per game for the Sun. With this extra time to develop her game, Rivers will gain essential game experience that will help in her career, which is really exciting for the young player.

13. Dallas Wings (1-11)

Dallas was served another bit of rough news this week, as Maddy Siegrist was diagnosed with a fractured tibia bone, sidelining her indefinitely. This comes after Ty Harris was ruled out for the rest of the season. Nothing seems to be going well in Dallas this season, except, of course, Paige Bueckers. The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 17.4 points per game, along with 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds, and shooting 41.7 percent from 3. While Dallas struggles on every front, their rookie seems to be the lone bright spot.