WNBA Standings by 3-point percentage: Outside shooting is powering the Storm

The 2025 WNBA season is in full effect, and many teams have solidified their strengths and weaknesses. 3-point shooting can be crucial in this league. Instead of ranking W teams by record, let's look at who leads the pack when it comes to their long-range shot.

1. Seattle Storm (9-6) — 37.0%

While the Seattle Storm has some good 3-point shooters on their team, they are not attempting as many shots as you'd think — they make an average of 7.8 3s a game while attempting an average of 21.1 per game. With Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams attempting and hitting the most per game. Diggins had a season-high of four during their game against Phoenix earlier this month. Williams recorded eight in that same game — so it seems like when this team gets hot, they stay hot from 3.

2. Minnesota Lynx (12-2) — 36.8%

The Minnesota Lynx not only lead the league with their record, but also many other statistics as well — it is not surprising to see them at No. 2 in this category. They have many players attempting consistently from beyond the arc, like Napheesa Collier — but especially Kayla McBride. McBride attempts an average of 6.8 3s per game. She has also had multiple games with 5+ made 3s this season — including against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she shot 5-of-7. With an average of 9.1 per game, this team knows one of their many strengths is shooting from 3.

3. Washington Mystics (8-8) — 35.2%

Washington might have the least average amount of attempts per game, with 16.5, but we have to remember they are a relatively young team still trying to find their footing. Rookie Sonia Citron is shooting the most from beyond right now for the team — with an average of 1.6 made per game. Although I have a feeling we will see this number rise. Citron shot 3-of-4 from three last night against the Las Vegas Aces. As she gets more comfortable, I think she will be Washington's opponents' biggest 3-point threat.

4. New York Liberty (11-3) — 34.8%

While being ranked near the middle of the pack, the New York Liberty averages the most made threes per game in the league with 10.4. They just attempt more than some of the other teams; we can assume this is because they feel comfortable enough to do so. They have some lethal weapons on their team, like Sabrina Ionescu, one of the best 3-point shooters in the league with 34 on the season. She has been a bit cold as of recent, with only two made 3s over the last two games, but I am sure the team is still confident in her ability to provide the team with those shots.

5. Las Vegas Aces (7-8) — 34.5%

Sitting directly under Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty, the Aces have some heavy-shooters of their own in Jewel Loyd. Loyd leads the team with an average of 2.3 3s per game and 35 total this season. With Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young being the only other players attempting above an average of 5.0 3s a game for the Aces. The team has an average of 9.1 per game, leaving them right in the middle of the pack percentage-wise, but towards the top in made 3s per game.

6. Indiana Fever (7-8) — 34.2%

The Indiana Fever have pretty similar numbers to the Aces, leaving the middle of the ranking pretty close. While fans would expect Caitlin Clark to be leading every conversation about 3-point shooting, as of late, she's been pretty cold. With no made 3s in two of her last three games, bringing her percentage down to 29.5 — still solid, but it will surely go up when she gets out of this rut. As for the rest of the team, Kelsey Mitchell has been picking up the 3-point slack — with 12 over the last three games.

7. Atlanta Dream (10-3) — 33.7%

This is another team that is a bit misleading. The Dream have arguably the best two 3-point shooters in the league in Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard — because of this, they can afford many more shots per game than some other teams. They actually average the most 3-point attempts per game, with 30.7. But, with Gray and Howard on the court, you feel like every single one is going to drop. Gray averages 2.6 per game, and Howard leads the game with 3.2 — including nine against the Chicago Sky earlier this month.

8. Phoenix Mercury (11-4) — 33.4%

Toward the bottom of this ranking, the Mercury attempt an average of 29.8 3s per game — one of the most in the league. They average 9.9 made 3s per game. With multiple players on their roster with 3-point shooting abilities, like Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, Sami Whitcomb, and Kitija Laksa, their threat increases with makes guarding this team a little more difficult.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (5-11) — 33.3%

The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled a bit this season. Losing four of their last five, they definitely have some struggles they need to work out. Their top 3-point shooter is Kelsey Plum, who averages 2.5 made 3s per game — but this season, she has not always been able to get in her dominant form from beyond the arc. This could have something to do with adapting to a new team or other struggles the team has seemingly had.

10. Dallas Wings (4-12) — 30.6%

The Dallas Wings attempt an average of 20.6 3s per game that come from three main shooters — Paige Bueckers, Dijonai Carrington, and Arike Ogunbowale. Fans know Ogunbowale has the ability to shoot from beyond the arc in her bag — but so far this season is only averaging two 3s per game, which is low for her career in Dallas. But, if I'm the Wings, I am still comfortable with her taking those shots based on her elite history. The backcourt duo of Bueckers and Ogunbowale got off to a rough start — which could be another reason for their low percentage.

11. Chicago Sky (4-11) — 30.4%

The trio of guards in Chicago shoots the majority of their 3-pointers — Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, and Rachel Banham. They recently lost Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending ACL tear, and she is also known to get hot from behind the line. Those three guards, who do most of the shooting, all average just above one 3-pointer per game — but the Sky also play a big game in the paint with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese getting the majority of their points each game. Maybe as the season progresses, we will see the guards shoot a little more from 3, especially if Hailey Van Lith keeps getting minutes.

12. Connecticut Sun (2-13) — 28.5%

The Sun have had a very rocky start to the season — it is expected to see them this low in the ranking. Their top 3-point shooter is Marina Mabrey, who was recently injured and will be out for the next few weeks — so we could even see this number decrease. If we do see improvement to this percentage, it will be because of guards Jacy Sheldon and Bria Hartley. They should be getting more minutes with Mabrey out.

13. Golden State Valkyries (7-7) — 28.1%

The Valkyries average the most 3-point attempts per game in the league with 30.3 — so don't be misled. They have some fairly decent 3-point depth on their team and are averaging 8.5 made 3s per game. They cannot always get them to drop, but the majority of the roster is still trying every game — which could be a curse, but might also pay off eventually.