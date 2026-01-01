Zaccharie Risacher might hold the key to the end of the Hawks' Trae Young saga

This is where we are now. It wasn't too long ago that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was a borderline top 15-rated player in the NBA by ESPN (though who really trusts those rankings, anyway?), and is still a mid-20/10 player at only 27. A point guard who would threaten for the NBA's assist crown every year while also averaging somewhere between 25 and 30 points should be gold.

And yet, it seems that not only Atlanta wants to be done with him, but the rest of the league does as well. Since failing to agree on terms for a contract extension through the 2025 offseason, the Hawks and Young have been at the center of every trade rumor in the league. But according to multiple sources, there doesn't even seem to be a market for Young's services, given how well Atlanta has done without him (13-11) and how poorly they've done with him (2-8).

Zaccharie Risacher is the ultimate trade piece

Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

But before Young's contract runs out, and he inevitably declines his upcoming player option for the free agency market, Atlanta's front office is probably scrambling to squeeze some value out of his contract before they lose Young for nothing, especially as they try to rebuild amidst the meteoric rise of forward Jalen Johnson.

But if Young offers no value of his own — as would a $46 million potential rental — the question is how the Hawks could entice opposing GM's to bite on his contract for any meaningful assets in return? Johnson and 2025 Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels are likely off the table, as is the coveted 2026 Pelicans first round pick they own.

In 2024, Zaccharie Risacher was drafted to be what Jalen Johnson is now: a rangy, do-it-all forward on the verge of All-Star consideration. However, unlike Johnson, Risacher has sort of regressed in his second year. Not a bad thing per se, but when you've spent the top pick in the draft on a prospect, your patience is automatically on a timer.

To wit, Atlanta has apparently made it known that Risacher's contract has been made available for the right return. And according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Risacher's name has already been involved in talks between the Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, partnered with either Luke Kennard or Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Anthony Davis.

However, given Young's market, the Hawks would probably be smart to pivot away from the Davis talks, unless they resign themselves to truly losing him for nothing. For the right team, however, Trae Young's rental plus Risacher as a prospect would likely entice enough bottom-dwelling mid-rebuild teams to at least come to the phone without demanding the farm.

The Timberwolves have been a popular candidate for Young's services, and would be a little more flexible around Julius Randle and Rob Dillingham if Risacher was involved. Maybe Naz Reid's name gets brough to the table. Brooklyn's rookies are starting to blossom, but a couple of them plus any Michael Porter, Jr. could pique Atlanta's interest if Risacher is suddenly a factor in trade talks.

The point is, even though Young's trade market value is at an all-time low, he is still much more valuable to the right buyer than Porzingis or Kennard. Throwing a growing talent like Risacher — still just in his second NBA season, mind you — should finally bring this contract dispute to an end for Atlanta.