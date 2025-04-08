NCAA Frozen four start time, live stream and how to watch

The end of the college hockey season is quickly approaching and the NCAA Tournament field has been whittled down to just four remaining teams — The Frozen Four, as they're called.

The 2024 defending champion Denver Pioneers, the Penn State Nittany Lions, Boston University Terriers and Western Michigan Broncos all emerged from their respective regions and will be vying for an opportunity to play in the national championship game on Saturday, April 12.

But first, the national semifinals - aka The Frozen Four — will be held in order to determine that ultimate matchup. The Pioneers will be looking to claim back-to-back championships for the first time since Minnesota Duluth did so in 2018 and 2019. Denver last won two consecutive national titles in 2004 and 2005. Penn State will be participating for the first time in program history after it defeated another potential first-timer in UConn in a thrilling overtime regional final. Western Michigan is also making its first appearance in the Frozen Four, the second NCHC program in the competition (Denver). Boston University has a significant history at this level, making its third consecutive appearance in the national semifinals.

NCAA Frozen Four start time

Both semifinal games will take place on Thursday, April 10 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Denver vs. Western Michigan will drop puck first at 5:00pm ET and then Penn State vs. Boston University is scheduled to start at 8:00pm ET. Of course, if overtime is needed in the first game, that could delay the start of the second semifinal matchup.

NCAA Frozen Four live stream, how to watch

Semifinal No. 1: Denver vs. Western Michigan

Date: Thursday, April 10

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: ESPN2 and the ESPN app/ESPN+ (subscription required)

Semifinal No. 2: Penn State vs. Boston University

Date: Thursday, April 10

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV/Live Stream: ESPN2 and the ESPN app/ESPN+ (subscription required)