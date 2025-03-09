NCAA Tournament autobid tracker: Every March Madness ticket punched in conference tourneys

It's the most wonderful time of year once again: The calendar has flipped to the month of March, and we're now just days away from finding out which 68 teams will take part in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Some programs more or less wrapped up their spot weeks ago, assuring themselves of at least an at-large bid thanks to their regular-season resumes. Others, whether they're a mid-major in a one-bid league or a Power 4 school that's struggled up to this point, are left needing to win their respective conference tournament over the next few days if they hope to make it to the Big Dance.
For everyone, though, hope springs eternal during Championship Week. The slates have been wiped clean, and every school has the chance to start a Cinderella run — or steal a bid from a bubble team, as the likes of Oregon, NC State and Duquesne did last season around this time. Read on for an updated list of automatic qualifiers to the 2025 NCAA Tournament as conference championships roll on.
NCAA Tournament automatic bids tracker 2025
Conference
Winner
America East
American Athletic
Atlantic 10
ACC
ASUN
Lipscomb
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
High Point
Big Ten
Big West
CAA
Conference USA
Horizon League
Ivy League
MAC
MAAC
MEAC
Missouri Valley
Drake
Mountain West
Northeast
Ohio Valley
SIU Edwardsville
Pac-12
Patriot League
SEC
SoCon
Southland
SWAC
Summit League
Omaha (fellow finalist St. Thomas ineligible after moving to Division I)
Sun Belt
West Coast
WAC
NCAA men's basketball conference championship game schedule
Below is the full schedule of conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday (all times Eastern).
Conference
Date
Ohio Valley
Saturday, March 8 (9 p.m.)
Big South
Sunday, March 9 (Noon)
Missouri Valley
Sunday, March 9 (2:10 p.m.)
ASUN
Sunday, March 9 (2:30 p.m.)
Summit League
Sunday, March 9 (9 p.m.)
SoCon
Monday, March 10 (7 p.m.)
Sun Belt
Monday, March 10 (7 p.m.)
Horizon League
Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)
Northeast
Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)
CAA
Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)
WCC
Tuesday, March 11 (9 p.m.)
Southland
Wednesday, March 12 (5 p.m.)
Patriot League
Wednesday, March 12 (TBA)
Big Sky
Wednesday, March 12 (11:30 p.m.)
America East
Saturday, March 15 (11 a.m.)
MEAC
Saturday, March 15 (1 p.m.)
Mountain West
Saturday, March 15 (6 p.m.)
Big East
Saturday, March 15 (6:30 p.m.)
MAAC
Saturday, March 15 (7:30 p.m.)
MAC
Saturday, March 15 (7:40 p.m.)
ACC
Saturday, March 15 (8:30 p.m.)
Big 12
Saturday, March 15 (TBA)
Conference USA
Saturday, March 15 (8:30 p.m.)
SWAC
Saturday, March 15 (9:30 p.m.)
Big West
Saturday, March 15 (9:40 p.m.)
WAC
Saturday, March 15 (11:40 p.m.)
Ivy League
Sunday, March 16 (Noon)
Atlantic 10
Sunday, March 16 (1 p.m.)
SEC
Sunday, March 16 (1 p.m.)
American Athletic
Sunday, March 16 (3:15 p.m.)
Big Ten
Sunday, March 16 (3:30 p.m.)