NCAA Tournament autobid tracker: Every March Madness ticket punched in conference tourneys

It's the most wonderful time of year once again: The calendar has flipped to the month of March, and we're now just days away from finding out which 68 teams will take part in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Some programs more or less wrapped up their spot weeks ago, assuring themselves of at least an at-large bid thanks to their regular-season resumes. Others, whether they're a mid-major in a one-bid league or a Power 4 school that's struggled up to this point, are left needing to win their respective conference tournament over the next few days if they hope to make it to the Big Dance.

For everyone, though, hope springs eternal during Championship Week. The slates have been wiped clean, and every school has the chance to start a Cinderella run — or steal a bid from a bubble team, as the likes of Oregon, NC State and Duquesne did last season around this time. Read on for an updated list of automatic qualifiers to the 2025 NCAA Tournament as conference championships roll on.

NCAA Tournament automatic bids tracker 2025

Conference Winner America East American Athletic Atlantic 10 ACC ASUN Lipscomb Big 12 Big East Big Sky Big South High Point Big Ten Big West CAA Conference USA Horizon League Ivy League MAC MAAC MEAC Missouri Valley Drake Mountain West Northeast Ohio Valley SIU Edwardsville Pac-12 Patriot League SEC SoCon Southland SWAC Summit League Omaha (fellow finalist St. Thomas ineligible after moving to Division I) Sun Belt West Coast WAC

NCAA men's basketball conference championship game schedule

Below is the full schedule of conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday (all times Eastern).