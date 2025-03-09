Fansided

NCAA Tournament autobid tracker: Every March Madness ticket punched in conference tourneys

A running list of every team that's punched its ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Chris Landers
In this photo illustration, a March Madness (NCAA Division I...
SOPA Images/GettyImages

It's the most wonderful time of year once again: The calendar has flipped to the month of March, and we're now just days away from finding out which 68 teams will take part in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Some programs more or less wrapped up their spot weeks ago, assuring themselves of at least an at-large bid thanks to their regular-season resumes. Others, whether they're a mid-major in a one-bid league or a Power 4 school that's struggled up to this point, are left needing to win their respective conference tournament over the next few days if they hope to make it to the Big Dance.

For everyone, though, hope springs eternal during Championship Week. The slates have been wiped clean, and every school has the chance to start a Cinderella run — or steal a bid from a bubble team, as the likes of Oregon, NC State and Duquesne did last season around this time. Read on for an updated list of automatic qualifiers to the 2025 NCAA Tournament as conference championships roll on.

NCAA Tournament automatic bids tracker 2025

Conference

Winner

America East

American Athletic

Atlantic 10

ACC

ASUN

Lipscomb

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

High Point

Big Ten

Big West

CAA

Conference USA

Horizon League

Ivy League

MAC

MAAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Drake

Mountain West

Northeast

Ohio Valley

SIU Edwardsville

Pac-12

Patriot League

SEC

SoCon

Southland

SWAC

Summit League

Omaha (fellow finalist St. Thomas ineligible after moving to Division I)

Sun Belt

West Coast

WAC

NCAA men's basketball conference championship game schedule

Below is the full schedule of conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday (all times Eastern).

Conference

Date

Ohio Valley

Saturday, March 8 (9 p.m.)

Big South

Sunday, March 9 (Noon)

Missouri Valley

Sunday, March 9 (2:10 p.m.)

ASUN

Sunday, March 9 (2:30 p.m.)

Summit League

Sunday, March 9 (9 p.m.)

SoCon

Monday, March 10 (7 p.m.)

Sun Belt

Monday, March 10 (7 p.m.)

Horizon League

Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)

Northeast

Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)

CAA

Tuesday, March 11 (7 p.m.)

WCC

Tuesday, March 11 (9 p.m.)

Southland

Wednesday, March 12 (5 p.m.)

Patriot League

Wednesday, March 12 (TBA)

Big Sky

Wednesday, March 12 (11:30 p.m.)

America East

Saturday, March 15 (11 a.m.)

MEAC

Saturday, March 15 (1 p.m.)

Mountain West

Saturday, March 15 (6 p.m.)

Big East

Saturday, March 15 (6:30 p.m.)

MAAC

Saturday, March 15 (7:30 p.m.)

MAC

Saturday, March 15 (7:40 p.m.)

ACC

Saturday, March 15 (8:30 p.m.)

Big 12

Saturday, March 15 (TBA)

Conference USA

Saturday, March 15 (8:30 p.m.)

SWAC

Saturday, March 15 (9:30 p.m.)

Big West

Saturday, March 15 (9:40 p.m.)

WAC

Saturday, March 15 (11:40 p.m.)

Ivy League

Sunday, March 16 (Noon)

Atlantic 10

Sunday, March 16 (1 p.m.)

SEC

Sunday, March 16 (1 p.m.)

American Athletic

Sunday, March 16 (3:15 p.m.)

Big Ten

Sunday, March 16 (3:30 p.m.)

