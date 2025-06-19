College World Series final set: Dates, times, TV info for LSU vs. Coastal Carolina

The Men's College World Series are set. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will take on the LSU Tigers, who punched their ticket to the MCWS Finals after holding off their fellow SEC team Arkansas on Wednesday night. Jared Jones came through massively with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, and then the Tigers walked it off after some chaos and rough fielding from Arkansas in the bottom of the ninth.

But the work is far from over, as the Chanticleers have looked like a tank recently. Coastal Carolina and LSU are set for a best-of-three series starting on Saturday.

MCWS Final schedule, time, TV information

The MCWS Finals will continue on the ESPN family with Games 1 and 3 being on ESPN and Game 2 airing on ABC.

Game Date Time (ET) TV Information Game 1 June 21 7:00 PM ESPN Game 2 June 22 2:30 PM ABC Game 3 June 23 5:30 PM ESPN

Has LSU ever won the College World Series?

The Tigers have seven national titles in team history, the most recent coming in 2023, and 2009 before that. A consistent force in college baseball, they are now on the verge of a second MCWS title in three years.

Has Coastal Carolina ever won the College World Series?

The trophy case isn't quite as decorated as LSU's, but the Chanticleers have one CWS title, back in 2016. This is not a "feel good" story or a David vs. Goliath situation. Coastal has been a great team for many, many years, and is two wins away from being back on top of the CBB world.

Who is the home team in the CWS Finals?

LSU will be the "home" team in the final series of the NCAA College Baseball Tournament, as the Tigers (No. 6) are a higher seed than Coastal Carolina (No. 13). Of course, all games will be played in Omaha, but LSU will have the advantage of batting in the bottom of innings in all three games.