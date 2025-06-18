CWS bracket update: Who does Arkansas play next in Omaha?

The Arkansas Razorbacks have faced two-straight elimination games and come out on top in each of them. They'll have to do it a fourth and fifth time to play for a championship. It all hinges on a win on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Arkansas took down the UCLA Bruins, 7-3. The Razorbacks had complete control of the game through eight innings. They held the Bruins scoreless while racking up seven runs.

Just as Murray State made things uncomfortable late, UCLA gave Arkansas some anxiety in the ninth inning by scoring three runs on two errors and a wild pitch. However, Will McEntire closed things out in the end.

They will look to ride their exceptional pitching staff to more baseball later this week.

CWS bracket update: Who will Arkansas face next after win over UCLA?

The Razorbacks move on to Game 12 of the College World Series with LSU once again in the opposite dugout.

The Tigers beat Arkansas on Saturday, dropping them into the losers bracket. From there, LSU stayed undefeated against UCLA. Arkansas had to beat Murray State and UCLA to stay alive. They've earned the right to a rematch, but they'll have to take down LSU twice to advance to the championship series.

When will Arkansas play again at the men's College World Series?

Wednesday, Jun. 18: Arkansas vs. LSU (Game 12)

Thursday, Jun, 19 (if necessary): Arkansas vs. LSU

Game 12 will take place on Wednesday, Jun. 18 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. That will air on ESPN.

If LSU wins on Wednesday, they will automatically advance to take on the winner of Bracket 1.

If Arkansas wins, they will trigger a winner-take-all game against the Tigers on Thursday. The winner of that game will move on to play the best-of-three series for all the marbles, beginning on Saturday, Jun. 21.