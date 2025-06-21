LSU College World Series history: How many titles do the Tigers have?

The 2025 College World Series is down to just two teams. Eight teams traveled to Omaha, Neb. to make a run at NCAA men's baseball National Championship in a double elimination tournament. Now, it's just the LSU Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College World Series finals.

LSU entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. But they will take on a Coastal Carolian team that is on a ridiculous winning streak. With the best-of-three series beginning on June 21, fans may be wondering if LSU ever won a College World Series title.

How many College World Series titles does LSU have?

LSU may make a name for themselves in football, but the baseball team has a rich history as well. In their history, the Tigers have seven College World Series titles to their credit.

When did LSU last win the College World Series?

It wasn't too long ago when LSU won the College World Series. The last time LSU won was back in 2023, when they defeated the Florida Gators in three games.

LSU won the first game of the 2023 College World Series 4-3 in 11 innings. In Game 2, Florida got revenge to even the series, picking up a gigantic 24-4 win. Then, in a win-or-go-home Game 3, LSU picked up the 18-4 win to clinch the men's baseball National Championship.

How many College World Series appearances has LSU made?

LSU made it to the College World Series 20 times in their program's history. In terms of College World Series Finals appearances, they've made it eight times, and won the National Championship seven times.

Below is LSU's full history of College World Series appearances:

Year LSU's College World Series results 1986 Finished 5th after going 1-2 1987 Finished 4th after going 2-2 1989 Finished tied for 3rd after going 2-2 1990 Finished tied for 3rd after going 2-2 1991 Won College World Series after going 4-0 1993 Won College World Series after going 4-0 1994 Finished tied for 7th after going 0-2 1996 Won College World Series after going 4-0 1997 Won College World Series after going 4-0 1998 Finished tied for 3rd after going 2-2 2000 Won College World Series after going 4-0 2003 Finished tied for 7th after going 0-2 2004 Finished tied for 7th after going 0-2 2008 Finished tied for 5th after going 1-2 2009 Won College World Series after going 5-1 2013 Finished tied for 7th after going 0-2 2015 Finished tied for 5th after going 1-2 2017 Finished 2nd after going 4-3 2023 Won College World Series after going 6-2 2025 TBD

How did LSU reach the 2025 College World Series finals?

LSU qualified for the 2025 College World Series finals after clinching the Baton Rouge Regional and Super Regional championships.

To start off the 2025 College World Series, they picked up the 4-1 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. In their second game, LSU defeated the UCLA Bruins 9-5. With that, they were set up for a rematch against Arkansas. If LSU won, they would eliminate Arkansas and clinch a spot in the College World Series finalsl. After trailing 5-3 in the ninth inning, LSU picked up the 6-5 win after multiple errors by Arkansas. Following a game-tying, two-run hit by Luis Hernandez, Jared Jones knocked in the winning run after the baseball went off the glove of the Razorbacks.

With that, LSU clinched their spot in the College World Series finals against a Coastal Carolina team that is carrying a 26-game winning streak.