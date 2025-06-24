New Pac-12 television deal features bold move to stay relevant

Remember the Pac-12 Conference? Yep, they're still a thing. But while every other power conference secured media rights deals years ago, the Pac-12 revealed it finally has a long-term home for its money-making athletics.

On Monday, the new-look conference announced it reached an agreement to broadcast and stream Pac-12 football and basketball games on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ through the 2030-31 season.

As an anchor partner of the new Pac-12, @CBSSports will showcase the following each season, beginning in 2026! 👀⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7lwHzqdSv2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 23, 2025

As a part of the deal which originally comprised of just the upcoming 2025-26 season, CBS and Paramount+ will host the football and men's basketball championship games for the next 5 years. They will also air at least three regular season games from each sport, while the rest will be relegated to CBS Sports Network.

Pac-12 turns to CBS for last-gasp effort at national relevancy

The Pac-12's strategy is bold but also one that comes almost two years too late to preserve what national relevancy the conference has left. It certainly won't revive it and provide room for growth, even with its intriguing additions.

In late 2024, the conference added six teams to reach the NCAA minimum of eight members. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State arrive from the Mountain West for football while the West Coast Conference's Gonzaga will join for basketball. That group will begin competing in 2026.

Boise State notably reached the College Football Playoff this past season and Gonzaga is seemingly a perennial NCAA Tournament contender. It's not a bad mix of talent to bring to the table.

"Just the start. A transformational partnership for a transformed Pac-12. Proud to be part of building something new—with reach, purpose, and power," Fresno State athletic director Garrett Klassy posted on X when the media deal was announced.

That theme of transformation seems to be what the Pac-12 is going to push to sell fans on regaining interest in the conference.

“We were really looking for a transformational partner.”@pac12 Commissioner Teresa Gould tells @YogiRoth why @CBSSports was the right “anchor partner” for media rights as they enter a new landscape for college athletics. @76 | https://t.co/9jXhWB5Kl7 pic.twitter.com/8Je2gd4CZw — Y-Option Podcast: College Football with Yogi Roth (@yoptionfb) June 23, 2025

"We were really looking for a transformational partner," Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould told Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth on his podcast. "A partner that as we launch into this new landscape of college athletics, this new model, this new framework that we're all living under - that we had a partner that would really support us and collaborate with us to build and launch this new league and really brainstorm about how we build something really special and different for the modern-day student athlete."

For the Pac-12 to regain its status as an FBS conference, they will need an eighth football team. Recent reports indicated that the Pac-12 is having conversations about adding Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference, but nothing has been finalized.

So, if you've been missing #Pac12AfterDark, it looks like you'll have to tune in to CBS (and subscribe for Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network access) to get your fill once again.