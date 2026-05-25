Projecting the Super Regional hosts before the NCAA Baseball selection show

There's nothing left in college baseball but for the NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket to be revealed on Monday. Conference championships have been secured, along with the accompanying automatic bids into the 64-team tournament that leads to Omaha and the College World Series, and now it's time for the selection show. However, in this format with four-team Regionals leading into Super Regionals, the seeding and hosts matter more than in other sports.

Conference tournaments may not have held too many surprises with teams like UCLA, Georgia Tech and Georgia, among others, emerging as champions, but it can very well affect seeding. And we already know which teams will be hosting Regionals as the top 16 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, just not what their seeds are.

The Regional hosts have already been revealed for the tournament

The NCAA revealed the 16 Regional hosts on Sunday at the conclusion of the major conference tournaments but did not reveal the seeding. Here's a look at the 16 hosts and their Regionals (in alphabetical order of the city or town hosting):

Georgia Bulldogs (Athens Regional)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Atlanta Regional)

Auburn Tigers (Auburn Regional)

Texas Longhorns (Austin Regional)

North Carolina Tar Heels (Chapel Hill Regional)

Texas A&M Aggies (College Station Regional)

Oregon Ducks (Eugene Regional)

Florida Gators (Gainesville Regional)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Hattiesburg Regional)

Kansas Jayhawks (Lawrence Regional)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (Lincoln Regional)

UCLA Bruins (Los Angeles Regional)

West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown Regional)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (Starkville Regional)

Florida State Seminoles (Tallahassee Regional)

Alabama Crimson Tide (Tuscaloosa Regional)

While the seeding is vital in the plight to make it to the College World Series, we already learned a few things about the selection process. Teams like Mississippi State, Oregon and West Virginia were on the proverbial bubble as potential Regional hosts. The fact that they will get that distinction means that we won't see the likes of Arkansas, USC, Oregon State and others hosting, as they ultimately fell on the wrong side of the bubble.

But while the NCAA Baseball Tournament is one of the most unpredictable brackets on the planet given the nature of the game and the double-elimination format of Regional games, that's where seeding comes into play — especially with Super Regionals waiting.

The format of this tournament dictates that, while the winner of the Regional hosted by the No. 1 overall seed will play the winner of the 16-seed's Regional, it's the highest seed that advanced that will host the Super Regional. Thus, if the top eight seeds all advance, that means they'll be hosting Super Regionals when we get there.

So that's where it's time for us to put on our bracketology caps a bit for college baseball and projection the top eight seeds in the tournaments as the frontrunners to host a Super Regional in a couple of weeks.

NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket: Projected Super Regional hosts

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets outfielder Drew Burress | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Projected Super Regional Hosts in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament 1. UCLA Bruins (Los Angeles) 2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Atlanta) 3. Georgia Bulldogs (Athens) 4. North Carolina Tar Heels (Chapel Hill) 5. Auburn Tigers (Auburn) 6. Texas Longhorns (Austin) 7. Alabama Crimson Tide (Tuscaloosa) 8. Florida Gators (Gainesville)

The top four seeds feel pretty set in stone at this point. Roch Cholowsky and UCLA have been the No. 1 team in the country and, while they made sure to sweat everything out in the Big Ten Tournament, the Bruins came away with the crown. Meanwhile, Georgia ran away for the program's first-ever SEC title to secure their spot in the loaded conference, while Georgia Tech edged out North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game between the conference's two titans.

After that, however, things get a bit less predictable. It feels safe to say that Auburn and Texas have both done enough to warrant being the No. 5 and 6 seeds in some order. Things could go in a number of directions thereafter, though.

I have two more SEC teams in Alabama and Florida getting the nod, largely because we've seen the selection process reward the rigors of that conference's schedule in years past. This feels no different given the caliber of both teams as well. However, you could make the case for another SEC foe, Texas A&M, in that spot, or maybe even look at the likes of Florida State. And the dark horse you shouldn't leave out — the Big 12 champion Kansas Jayhawks could be rewarded for their work as well, albeit in a lesser league.

Of course, once the Road to Omaha gets underway, anything can happen on the diamond. But before we even see the offical bracket, this feels like the safest group of projected Super Regional hosts.