These 3 Arkansas players just ended their college careers in heartbreak

And just like that, the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks have been eliminated from the Men's College World Series. The Hogs were the highest-seeded team that made it to Omaha, but they could not get past the SEC rival LSU Tigers at any point in Bracket 2. They lost on June 14 to the Tigers 4-1 before working their way up through the elimination bracket. Getting past Murray State and UCLA was easy.

While the Hogs wowed us throughout the tournament, including Gage Wood's gem of a pitching performance vs. Murray State in their June 16 elimination bracket game, it was just not meant to be. Arkansas nearly forced a winner-take-all game on Wednesday night, but that was to no avail. Up 5-3 on the Tigers, a defensive miscue by left fielder Charles Davalan allowed LSU to tie up it at five late.

Davalan's ill-fated slip in left in the bottom of the ninth with two outs is a play that will live in infamy.

DAVALAN SLIPS AND LSU TIES IT!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?!

It set up Jared Jones to hit the game-winning single in walk-off fashion to get to the championship.

With Arkansas having officially be eliminated, here are three stars who are slated for the MLB Draft.

3. Arkansas Razorbacks left fielder Charles Davalan

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel did the heavy lifting for us, so you would not have to. He has three Arkansas stars projected to be taken in the first 40 picks of the 2025 MLB Amateur Draft. McDaniel has left fielder Charles Davalan projected to go to the Minnesota Twins with the No. 36 pick in the first round. This would be a competitive balance pick going the Twins way. Can they look past the brutal error?

The sophomore outfield from Montreal spent last baseball season at Florida Gulf Coast. In his sensational season at Arkansas, Davalan hit .346 with 14 homes runs and 60 runs batted in over the course of 65 games. With a good bit of foot speed and an ability to draw walks, all signs point to him being able to hit at a high level at the next level. The defensive lapse may cost him on the draft board.

No matter what happened in Omaha on Wednesday night, Arkansas does not get this far without him.

2. Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy

Projected to come off the board a little bit earlier than left fielder Charles Davalan would be Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy. McDaniel has him slotted to the Chicago Cubs at No. 17. He argues that Aloy could go as many as six picks higher than No. 17, maybe even a few lower. For all intents and purposes, he is a sure-fire, first-round pick out of Arkansas at the shortstop position for this spring.

The Wailuku, Hawai'i native spent his first season of college baseball at Sacramento State before transfering to Arkansas ahead of last season. During his most recent season with the Hogs, Aloy hit .350 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in over the course of 65 games. While maybe not as aggressive on the base paths, or in general, as Davalan, Aloy thrives at a premium infield position.

We are looking at a top draft prospect who should be off the board in the first 12 to 20 picks this year.

1. Arkansas Razorbacks right-handed pitcher Gage Wood

The biggest player of note that is expected to leave the Arkansas Razorbacks after this season is right-handed pitcher Gage Wood. McDaniel has him going No. 16 to the Minnesota Twins in his first-round predictions post. He argues that his Men's College World Series performance against Murray State could elevate his notoriety to that being higher of the No. 16, but he is a first-round lock already.

The big key for him is to develop his pitches better against the best competition. He may be used in relief as a minor leaguer in an attempt to rush him up to the big leagues, but he may need a little more time to develop to be a starter. On the season, Wood went 4-1 in 10 games with a 3.82 ERA over 37.2 innings pitched. He struck out 69 batters, but only issued seven free passes. He hit three batters, too.

As expected, Wood is the star of the tournament for Arkansas, so he should be selected quite high.