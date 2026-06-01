Updated NCAA Baseball bracket: Super Regional matchups, schedule and more

Ten teams have already secured their spots in Super Regionals, with six more to be decided in winner-take-all matchups this Monday.

The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament has been electric before we're even close to Omaha and the College World Series. The No. 1 national seed, the UCLA Bruins, won't be playing in Super Regionals after a loss to St. Mary's on Sunday forced their elimination, while other top seeds like 2 Georgia Tech and 4 Auburn faced elimination coming into their final games on Monday. And all of that made the bracket that much more surprising as we're getting ready for Super Regionals.

Before Monday, there were 10 college baseball teams that had already punched their tickets to Super Regionals, with the other six spots in the next round of the tournament to be decided in winner-take-all matchups. Let's take a look at the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket looks now, and where we're heading next in Super Regionals.

Updated NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket entering Super Regionals

North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner | William Howard-Imagn Images

Super Regional Matchups Cal Poly vs. 16 West Virginia/Kentucky Winner Little Rock vs. 8 Florida/Troy Winner 5 UNC vs. 12 Texas A&M/USC Winner Ole Miss vs. 4 Auburn/Milwaukee Winner 2 Georgia Tech/Oklahoma Winner vs. 15 Kansas St. John's vs. 7 Alabama 6 Texas vs. 11 Oregon 3 Georgia vs. 14 Mississippi State

Note: Super Regional hosts are bolded.

Like we said, the surprises have been numerous throughout Regionals already. UCLA saw their region won by the lowest seed in Los Angeles, Cal Poly, who went undefeated. That was a similar case for the Hattiesburg Regional as well, with No. 9 overall seed Southern Miss going down and bottom-seeded Little Rock emerging into the Super Regionals with no losses against them. Let's also not forget the biggest underdog, Milwaukee, forcing a winner-take-all game against Auburn on Monday.

St. John's, somewhat, continued that narrative on Monday. After winning their first two games in the Tallahassee Regional, they faced of with the No. 10 seed, Florida State, and took down the host in strong fashion to push the Johnnies into the Super Regionals and a date with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Beyond that, Ole Miss came out swinging and took down the Lincoln Regional as 13 Nebraska fell in back-to-back games, losing to the Rebels then Arizona State, to get eliminated as the hosts. The likes of UNC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas, Oregon, Alabama and Kansas, however, took care of business at their home stadiums and still have their dreams of playing in Omaha for the College World Series fully intact.

What will be fascinating is to see how the Super Regionals play out in what has been a tournament where the narrative has been dominated by underdogs. Will Cal Poly, Little Rock, and the like continue their runs, or is this where the dream ends? Based on how things have played out to this point, it's safe to expect the unexpected.

NCAA Baseball Super Regional and College World Series schedule

Alabama batter Bryce Fowler | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Super Regionals are up next in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the last stop before the College World Series. 16 teams and eight matchups will make up Super Regionals with eight teams, obviously, emerging as the participants in Omaha. The Super Regionals will get underway on Friday, June 5 with games lasting until Sunday, June 8 if necessary. Super Regionals are a best-of-three series between the two teams competing, with the higher seed hosting the matchup.

The College World Series will get underway on Friday, June 12, with the championship series beginning on Saturday, June 20. The first round of the College World Series will be a double elimination round-robin tournament for two sets of four teams with the two winners from each side of the bracket making the championship series, which is another best-of-three matchup.

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