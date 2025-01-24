NCAAB stats: Who leads college basketball in scoring, and where is Cooper Flagg on the list?
By Quinn Everts
With DI college basketball being so expansive, it's not uncommon for a lot of the leading scorers in the country to be largely unknown to the casual basketball fan; that's the case this year, too, as only two players in the top 10 of scoring play in major conferences.
The big names in college basketball this year like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and Mark Sears are all close to the top 10, but none of them have quite cracked the list. Here's the top 10 bucket-getters in college basketball as conference play is now in full swing.
Men's college basketball leading scorers
Player (School)
Points per game
Eric Dixon (Villanova)
24.9
PJ Haggerty (Memphis)
22.1
Trent McLaughlin (Northern Arizona)
21.8
TY Johnson (UC Davis)
21.3
Jaron Pierre Jr. (Jacksonville State)
21.2
Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
21.2
Primo Spears (UTSA)
21.1
Abdi Bashir Jr. (Monmouth)
21.1
Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Temple)
21.1
Terrence Brown (Farleigh Dickinson)
21.0
This is a brand new top 10 from last season; last season's leading scorer Zach Edey is now in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, and most of the rest of the top 10 graduated as well. Hello, new guys!
Eric Dixon leads the scoring charge in college hoops
Villanova is hard to get a feel for this season; the Wildcats are No. 51 in KENPOM, have beaten UCONN, but also have some less-than-ideal losses against Georgetown and Xavier.
Eric Dixon, however, has been as consistent as they come; he's scored 20-plus points 15 times this year, helped along by a 46.7 percent 3-point clip on over seven attempts per game. The fifth-year senior has been a good scorer for the past two years, but he's elevated his game even more this year as 'Nova fights for a bubble spot.
PJ Haggery is still a bucket at Memphis
One of the more underrated transfer portal pickups last offseason was Memphis picking up PJ Haggery after a year at Tulsa, where he averaged 21.2 points per game. In his first year as a Tiger, Haggerty has upped that scoring to 22.1, improved his 3-point shooting from 28.9 percent to 40.7 percent and is doing all this on a Memphis team (15-4, 5-1) that is cruising through the AAC right now.
Haggerty possesses a true shooting percentage of 62.3 right now, a stunning number for a college guard. He lives in the midrange, getting to his spots frequently, and mixing in the occasional 3-pointer or acrobatic finish. He's a joy to watch — I highly suggest tuning into Memphis basketball if you haven't gotten a chance yet.
Maxime Raynaud is a big problem
Literally, a big problem. This guy is huge. Stanford's 7-foot-1, 250-pound center from Paris, France is a rare beast in college basketball; he's spent four years at one school, and his role has increased each year with the Cardinal. His freshman season, Raynaud averaged 12 minutes per game and scored 4.5 points.
Now in his senior season, Raynaud has expanded his range — he's shooting a career-high 5.2 3-pointers per game — is a bona fide rim protector (1.2 blocks per game) and has helped Stanford stay afloat during its first season in the ACC.
Ace Bailey leads all freshman in scoring
Currently the No. 15 overall leading scorer in college hoops, Rutgers star freshman Ace Bailey (19.9 points per game) is the highest scoring freshman in the nation. His most recent game against Penn State might have been his most impressive yet, going 13-15 from the field, 4-5 from 3PT and finishing with 30 points.
The season at large has not gone how Bailey and Rutgers expected, as the Scarlet Knights have scuttled to 10-9 and 3-5 in the Big Ten. But Bailey has likely solidified himself as a top-three pick in June's NBA Draft, along with teammate Dylan Harper who is currently 25th in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game.
Cooper Flagg remains in the top 30
Speaking of the NBA Draft... the biggest star in college basketball and presumed top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, is the 26th-leading scorer in college hoops, averaging 19.2 points per game. His biggest scoring outburst came was a historic 42-point explosion against Notre Dame.
Flagg's scoring chops are impressive on their own for a freshman in a major conference, but it's his all-around game that has NBA front offices ready to push out some of the most egregious lineups you've ever seen for a shot at him.
On top of his scoring, he's averaging 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He's as good as advertised.