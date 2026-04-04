3 keys to Arizona vs. Michigan in the 2026 Final Four

The Final Four is set and features one of the most highly-anticipated national semifinals in years as Arizona and Michigan square off in Indianapolis. The two remaining 1-seeds in the field have absolutely crushed their opposition in the NCAA Tournament, setting the stage for a clash that has de facto championship game vibes.



Both the Wildcats and Wolverines have held the top spot in the AP Top 25 at points this season and look the part of a historic juggernaut. In a matchup that is expected to be a heavyweight title fight, these three factors will determine who earns the right to play for a championship on Monday night.

Arizona's NBA-caliber talent

The Wolverines may be more of a traditional college team, but Arizona's X-factor is its collection of NBA-ready talent. The Wildcats have two potential lottery picks on their roster in guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat while fellow wing Ivan Karchenkov merits first-round consideration as well.



That type of NBA talent has been a separator for teams in the past, which Arizona hopes will be the case against a loaded Michigan team. Add in the presence of veteran guard Jaden Bradley, whose leadership can be a ballast for Arizona's young talent, and the mix is there to bring the best out of the Wildcats' star freshmen in a critical spot.



The story of this year's NCAA Tournament has been the impact of the best freshmen class in years as Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff, A.J. Dybantsa and Keaton Wagler have shined in NCAA Tournament games. Burries, Peat and Kharchenkov have a chance to add to that legacy by lifting the Wildcats in this game.

Michigan's front line

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height is back in vogue in college basketball and the Wolverines' massive front line has been a key for them throughout the season. The terrific trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr have been tremendous at slowing opponents on the defensive end with their tremendous length and athleticism, making them switchable against any opposition.



Lendeborg, the most likely NBA pick of the group, was dominant against Tennessee in the Elite Eight with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in the Wolverines' blow out win. The key to that front line, however, is Mara as a rim-protecting five who can use his verticality to defend without fouling.



That size advantage will loom large against Arizona, which doesn't have the type of length necessary to slow them down. The Wildcats will look to try and draw fouls against Mara, whose absence during long stretches of Michigan's February loss to Duke was massive, to force Michigan to go smaller and play to their style of game.

Limiting big runs

Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For as different as Michigan and Arizona are in terms of roster construction, their impact against overwhelmed opponents has been the same. Teams have been able to keep the Wolverines and Wildcats within striking distance for about half of the game before surrendering massive runs that turn the contest into routs.



This was evident in nearly all of Michigan's NCAA Tournament games, including a tremendous 24-2 run in the Elite Eight to turn a 16-14 Volunteers lead into a 38-18 laugher near the tail end of the first half. Arizona had a similar stretch against a stronger opponent in Purdue, the preseason No. 1 who carried a halftime lead into their Elite Eight game, before seeing the Wildcats flip a switch after the break to put the game away.



Limiting those kinds of kill shot runs will be imperative since anyone breaking away can dictate the tempo of the game. Whoever is able to better prevent the dominant stretches both teams are capable of going on is in a strong position to reach the national championship game.