3 NCAAW teams with a real-shot at their first-ever national championship this year

With the NCAA season in full swing, we have a clearer view of which teams have a real chance at this year's national championship. The rankings are top-heavy with dynasty-like teams that fans believe have a chance at a ring year after year, such as UConn and South Carolina. Schools like Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina are also top teams right now — all of which have won championships in the past.

Within the contenders, multiple programs have never won the whole thing — some signs are pointing to this year being their year. Let's take a look at a few.

UCLA

While the Bruins technically won the AIAW national championship in 1978, they have never won since the NCAA took over women's college athletics. With that being said, UCLA's roster is absolutely stacked with a potentially historic number of draft prospects. So far this season, that roster has held up nicely. The Bruins have outlasted three other ranked opponents in Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with their only loss of the season coming from Texas.

Four UCLA players — Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, and Gianna Kneepkens — are all averaging over 14 points per game. With them all dominating, it makes it hard for teams to find ways to slow them down. As the season progresses, UCLA will face more tough tests, specifically in the Big 10, like Michigan, Maryland, and Iowa. How they hold up against these opponents will likely tell us how far we can expect them to go in the tournament. But it is safe to say the Bruins are hungry for a title after coming so close last year, losing in the Final Four — and it looks like they have the tools to do it.

Michigan

The Wolverines have faced two ranked opponents so far this season — Notre Dame and UConn. During their 93-54 win against the Fighting Irish, they put the women's basketball world on notice. Michigan had four players in double-figures, including Olivia Olsen with 20 points. Olsen has started her sophomore campaign on fire, averaging 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. But she's not their only star. If you haven't been watching Syla Swords this season, you're missing out. In Michigan's only loss of the season, a close 72-69 matchup against UConn, Swords scored 29 points, including 8 three-pointers.

So far this season, Michigan is the only team to really give UConn a challenge. This should leave them with confidence as the back of their schedule is full of ranked opponents like UCLA, Iowa, and Maryland. Michigan has spent the past three seasons unable to get past the second round of the NCAA tournament. I believe this season they have a shot to make it much further, possibly to the championship.

TCU

Last season, TCU made their first NCAA postseason appearance in 14 years. The Horned Frogs made it all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to Texas. So far, this season, they're showing even more promise. They are currently sitting with a 10-0 record as one of only 13 teams still undefeated in NCAAW basketball.

Part of this year's potential stems from their newcomers. Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles saw TCU's talent firsthand last year when they ended her season in the Sweet 16. So far this season, Miles is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Marta Suarez also transferred to TCU this offseason. She is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore Clara Silva, who transferred from Kentucky, leads the team with an average of 7.5 rebounds per game. TCU's melting pot of transfers working so well together could be exactly what gets them through this year's tournament — and possibly to their first-ever national championship.