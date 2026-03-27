An all-Big Ten Final Four is the SEC’s worst nightmare

The rivalry between the SEC and the Big Ten is going to shape the future of college athletics, with the College Football Playoff and March Madness serving as key battlegrounds between far and away the two richest conferences in the country. The Big Ten has won on the gridiron lately, snagging the last three national championships, but the SEC had an edge on the hardwood following a dominant 2024-25 campaign that saw a record number of NCAA Tournament teams and Florida ultimately cutting down the nets.



The SEC's basketball superiority is also evident by its four national championships (three from Florida and another from Kentucky) since the last time the Big Ten won it all back in 2000 with Michigan State. The script may be flipping, however, as the Big Ten is having its best March Madness performance in years.



The NCAA Tournament has seen the Big Ten feast, sending six teams to the Sweet 16 — including a signature moment when No. 9 seed Iowa knocked out the Gators in the Round of 32. The SEC can be completely eliminated from the Big Dance if Alabama and Tennessee lose in their Midwest Region matchups this weekend, while the Big Ten has an opportunity to claim three Final Four spots.



Illinois' victory over Houston on Thursday night guaranteed a Big Ten representative, since they will face Iowa on Saturday night in the South Region final. If Purdue (West), Michigan (Midwest) and Michigan State (East) follow suit, we would have a true Big Ten party in Indianapolis, which could make it one of the hottest tickets in Final Four history.

How the 2026 NCAA Tournament could help the Big Ten going forward

Braden Smith celebrates a made basket Thursday, March 26, 2026, during a Sweet 16 game against the Texas Longhorns. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been a lot of griping over the years about how the Big Ten is overrated and doesn't live up to its hype when the games actually matter. A showing like this could pay big dividends for the league next season, when knowledge that the Big Ten is a strong basketball league again could really help the seeding of its top teams as well as bolster the cases of its bubble entrants.



The SEC was the beneficiary of this phenomenon this season, with a ton of discourse around the greatness of the conference after its historic showing with 14 of 16 teams making the 2025 NCAA Tournament. There is no doubt that anyone who watched the games could see that this year's SEC was not nearly as strong as last year's version, but they still secured the most NCAA Tournament bids of any league with 10.



There are also a wide variety of roster-building styles succeeding in the Big Ten, whether it is the traditional recruit-and-develop model (Michigan State, Purdue), transfer-heavy teams (Michigan, Nebraska) and international-heavy recruiting classes (Illinois). The Big Ten also has a healthy mix of winning coaches like Tom Izzo, Matt Painter, Brad Underwood, Dusty May, Fred Hoiberg and Ben McCollum, all of whom have demonstrated the ability to guide their programs on deep March Madness runs.



That group doesn't even include most of the conference's West Coast wing, which has seen Mick Cronin and Dana Altman guiding UCLA and Oregon to Final Fours in the past decade. There has been some significant coaching turnover in the SEC as Texas, Auburn and Kentucky all have new leaders within the past two years while LSU made headlines by bringing back Will Wade from NC State.



It remains to be seen how this impacts recruiting and the transfer portal, which could see several of these programs with deep NIL war chests battling for the same players. A lot depends on seeing if one of the Big Ten schools still dancing can end the league's title drought, which won't be easy with the likes of Duke and Arizona still alive, but this year's NCAA Tournament has been a large victory for the conference as a whole.