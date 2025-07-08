Duke should be sweating over this ACC contender

After falling short of a National Championship with Cooper Flagg, Duke enters the 2025-26 college basketball season reloaded and chasing a championship once again. The Blue Devils bring in the nation's top recruiting class and two key returners, including Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster.

With the nation's top recruiting class that features incoming players, Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Cayden Boozer, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr, the Blue Devils are one of the top favorites to win the NCAA National Championship next season.

Louisville will give Duke a challenge in the ACC next season

While the Blue Devils are the overwhelming favorites to win the ACC next season, the Louisville Cardinals will give Duke a run for their money throughout the year. The Cardinals are back and improved after they overachieved last season in the ACC.

Despite ending the season with a disappointing loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Louisville finished with a 27-8 overall record and an 18-2 record in the ACC. It was a successful first season for head coach Pat Kelsey and the future is bright, as many see Louisville as a dark horse team to make the Final Four next year.

Incoming freshman will make Louisville a contender

Incoming Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. has the potential to take the Cardinals to new heights this season. This offseason, Brown has played for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. In the tournament, Brown is averaging 16.2 points per game and 6.6 assists and could be receiving MVP honors as Team USA plays in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Lanier and Martay Barnes, who are both four-star prospects and have a connection with Brown growing up, recently spoke about Brown's potential.

"From the time he was a little guy, I always knew where he was going," Barnes said. "The way he has been playing since he was a kid is just insane. He's always played at a high level, and he just keeps getting better and better."

Barnes added that Brown is a pro as a basketball player.

"He's just so good and the way that he approaches everything about the game, he's a pro," Lanier said. "I learned a lot just from watching him. I can't wait to see what he does at the next level because I know he's going to do great things."

With the addition of Brown to Louisville this season and the return of key contributors from last season including J'Vonne Holiday, the Cardinals will give the Blue Devils a run for their money in the ACC.