How often No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four in March Madness

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set and all eyes will be on the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s bracket. Florida and Michigan were able to hold on to No. 1 seeds despite losing in the conference tournament. Thanks to UConn, Houston and Iowa State all losing as well, no movement was made. But did their conference tournament losses shed light on a bigger idea that the No. 1 seeds aren’t as strong as they appear?

Duke struggled through the ACC tournament, while Arizona needed a buzzer beater to reach the Big 12 title game. Nothing is certain in March Madness other than chaos will ensue. This year’s No. 1 seeds are strong, but they’re beatable too. There’s a chance they all make it to the Final Four. It’s also likely they get stunned.

What percentage of No. 1 seeds make the Final Four?

You can almost guarantee at least one No. 1 seed will make the Final Four in this year’s NCAA Tournament, with it happening 40 percent of the time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Only on three occasions has a No. 1 seed not reached the Final Four. The question is which No. 1 seed will actually be the one to get through. The second most frequented outcome is two No. 1 seeds reaching the Final Four, occurring 37.5 percent of the time.

It’s hard to tell which No. 1 seed will breakthrough or how many this season. There’s been so much parity in college basketball thanks to NIL and the transfer portal that projecting which teams will go on a tournament run is even tougher now. Upsets feel more likely than ever now that the playing field is balanced — to a certain extent.

So the question is which team will survive: No. 1 overall seed Duke, Arizona, Florida or Michigan?

What year had the most No. 1 seeds make the Final Four?

Florida head coach Todd Golden | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coincidentally, last season all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four with Florida winning the national championship. Last year’s four No. 1 seeds included Duke, Florida, Houston and Auburn. It’s the second time that’s happened with the first time being the first year of the 64-team format back in 1985. That tells you how rare it is for all four No. 1 seeds to have a shot at a national championship.

The NCAA Tournament isn’t like the NBA playoffs where you have a series to win, it’s whoever shows up to play on game day. That’s why UMBC and Farleigh Dickson can pull off the improbable as the only No. 16 seeds to beat a No. 1 seed. Granted it hasn’t happened since 2023 and why it took 33 years for it to happen the first time. This season, I don’t see any of the top seeds losing to a No. 16 seed. Though the top seeds have shown holes in their game, they are as polished as any in the field and should have no problems in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

What year had the least amount of No. 1 seeds reach the Final Four

We've only had three seasons since 1985 that a single No. 1 seed didn’t reach the Final Four — the most recent time happening in 2011. It’s very rare for a No. 1 seed to not reach the Final Four so when you’re filling out your bracket, keep that in mind. This year’s field is loaded and if any team won’t reach it, it could very well be Duke.

The Blue Devils have a gauntlet of a region despite being the top seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. They have St. John’s, Kansas, Michigan State and UConn all in their region. If they make it to the Final Four, they’d absolutely be the most tested team left in the field. This probably won’t be the year all four No. 1 seeds don’t make it, but I wouldn’t expect all of them to make it either.

How strong are each of the No. 1 seeds this year?

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, I don’t think this group of No. 1 seeds is as strong as last year’s. In terms of what they’ll do, I think they’ll be able to hold their own through the first weekend. Duke is probably the strongest, while they also have the toughest path. The Blue Devils survived the ACC tournament and stunned Michigan in a late season, top four clash.

I personally think Michigan is the weakest No. 1 seed of this year’s bunch. The loss to Purdue and even Duke highlight their biggest problem: They don’t have a go-to player. Sure Yaxel Lendeborg has been their top player, but he’s not carrying the scoring, averaging around 14.5 points per game this year.

Arizona and Florida are strong as well, just not as strong as Duke in my opinion. If I had to guess, this year at least No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four with a possibility for a third. I don’t think there will be a repeat of last year with all four top seeds competing for a national championship.