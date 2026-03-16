How to watch Women's March Madness in 2026: TV schedule, channels, radio

The time has finally come. March Madness is upon us, and if this season of women's college basketball is any indicator of what's to come, it will be must-see TV. We are only hours away from knowing what the final bracket will look like. The field is stacked with dominant top contenders and a few underdogs who are hoping to pull off a few upsets. Here's how you can tune into all of it, from Selection Sunday to the National Championship game.

How to watch and stream Selection Sunday

The 68-team bracket will be solidified on Selection Sunday. 31 teams have earned their spots by winning their conference tournaments, and the committee has decided, based on resumes and overall performances, the other 37 teams. They will also seed all 68-teams to create the final bracket. Here's how you can watch the reveal.

• Date: Sunday, March 15

• Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

• Channel: ESPN

If you do not have cable, ESPN channels can be streamed on a number of different live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, etc. An ESPN+ subscription is also available for those who want access to all ESPN channels through the ESPN app.

How to watch Women's March Madness in 2026

Round Dates Channel Selection Sunday Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET ESPN First Four Wednesday, March 18 - Thursday, March 19 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU First Round (Round of 64) Friday, March 20 - Saturday, March 21 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU Second Round (Round of 32) Sunday, March 22 - Monday, March 23 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU Sweet 16 Friday, March 27 - Saturday, March 28 ABC and ESPN Elite Eight Sunday, March 29 - Monday, March 30 ABC and ESPN Final Four Friday, April 3 ESPN National Championship Sunday, April 5 ABC

Those four networks — ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU — are where you will find all the action. The first two rounds will be pretty spread out amongst those channels, just because there will be so many, but the later rounds will move strictly to ABC and ESPN only.

How to stream Women's March Madness

If you have cable, it's pretty simple, as all four channels are available across most cable providers. This is the same for a number of streaming services. If you're looking for a streaming service to sign up for while March Madness is taking place, here are a few options.

YouTube TV: At $83 per month, you will be able to stream every men's and women's March Madness matchup. YouTube TV also has a multiview feature that allows you to watch four games at a time on one screen.

ESPN+: At $30 per month, this service will allow you to watch every Women's March Madness game through the ESPN app. Some other streaming services partner with ESPN, like Hulu and Disney+. If you have either of those services, you could add the ESPN add-on to stream the games on those apps.

Fubo: At $46 per month, Fubo offers a Sports and News option. Through this, fans will have access to "ESPN Unlimited," which will allow access to all Women's March Madness games.

Sling TV: Through the Orange and Sports Extra plan, fans will have access to all of the women's games. There are multiple options for this plan, including rates for one, three, or seven-day passes.

How to listen to Women's March Madness on the radio

It can be hard for fans to sit in front of the TV all day and watch what feels like one million basketball games. Sometimes real life calls, and you have to listen on the road or when you're away from the TV. If the radio is your best bet to keep up with all the madness, here's how to do it.

SiriusXM is the best option for those who want to listen to the radio. SiriusXM will air team broadcasts for the first and second rounds of the women's tournament. Once the Sweet Sixteen starts, they will air Westwood One broadcasts — the official network audio partner of the NCAA — through the National Championship.

You can tune into these broadcasts for only $1. The $1 payment will get you three months of the "All Access" plan, which includes all of the March Madness coverage. Once the three months are up, you will automatically be charged around $25, so be careful to cancel your subscription once the madness ends.