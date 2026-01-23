Iowa could be ready to accomplish something they never did with Caitlin Clark

When people think of Iowa women's basketball, chances are they still think of Caitlin Clark. She led the program to its first-ever NCAA National Championship game in 2023 and then again in 2024. Clark also helped Iowa win the Big Ten Championship three years in a row. The Caitlin Clark-Iowa accolades could truly go on forever. But the Hawkeyes have entered a new era.

Since Clark left Iowa and went on to the WNBA in 2024, the program fell off. Last season, the Hawkeyes went 22-10 on the season. Midseason, they lost five games in a row, leaving them unranked and their future unclear. They ultimately ended their season with a loss to Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA tournament. So far, this season is a different story.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting at 17-2, and 8-0 in Big Ten play. They're currently ranked No. 10 and are coming off two ranked wins in a row. Their roster consists of players who have been at Iowa for a few years, newcomers, and transfers — all who have worked together to get Iowa back in good standing.

This Iowa roster could win it all

Iowa has three starters averaging 10+ points per game. Ava Heiden has taken a major jump since her freshman season, in which she averaged 5.0 points in only 9.8 minutes per game. This year, she has entered the starting lineup and proved she belongs there — averaging 16.3 points, shooting 62.6 percent from the floor, and 7.7 rebounds per game. On Thursday, in their overtime win over No. 15 Maryland, Heiden put up 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Hannah Stuelke has been a staple at Iowa for a few years and has turned into a consistent leader for this squad. She knows what it takes to make it deep in the tournament and get to a championship, as she was with Iowa for their 2023 and 2024 runs. This season, she is averaging a career-high 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Iowa also got a transfer in the offseason, who is paying off. Chazadi Wright played her freshman year with Georgia Tech before making her way to Iowa. She has shown up when it has mattered most this season. In the Hawkeyes 86-76 victory over No. 20 Nebraska, Wright put up 24 points, shooting 3-of-5 from 3. She is a very solid 3-point shooter; she's been known to hit a few from "Caitlin Clark range."

Iowa has other pieces that are fitting into its puzzle as well, like senior Taylor McCabe, who is averaging 8.5 points per game. Although all these moving parts will have to continue working well together, if they are serious about completing what they never could with Clark — a national championship. The rest of the Hawkeyes' season will be the real test.

They will face No. 12 Ohio State next, who are coming off a big win against No. 9 TCU. The Hawkeyes will then face off against No. 3 UCLA — this is their biggest chance to pull off an upset since they lost to No.1 UConn in late December. They wind down the season with No. 7 Michigan. Whether they win or lose, facing these big opponents will be good for Iowa before they go into tournament time. Without a doubt, Iowa fans are looking at their best chance to see their squad win it all since Clark left.