Jazzy Davidson, Grace Knox and the most impressive freshmen in WBB so far this season

The best freshman in the country won't really be tested until they all hit conference play, but we're already seeing some future stars begin to emerge.

As the season has progressed, these freshmen continue to prove themselves. As they make their own names in the NCAA, they're going head-to-head with seasoned collegiate athletes game after game and continue to dominate. Some of these athletes were preseason favorites to take the NCAA by storm, and some have risen to the spotlight.

Here are the best freshman in the country, so far.

5. Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Aubrey Galvan is one of those players who has proven their way onto this list. Before the start of the season, Galvan was unranked. In my opinion, she deserves some recognition for her efforts so far this season. Vanderbilt is still undefeated and climbing their way up the Top 25 list week after week. Galvan has started every game for the Commodores and is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and leads the freshman class with 7.2 assists per game.

As the Commodores face ranked opponents within a very competitive SEC conference this season, Galvan will be a key player — especially as Vandy hopes to go deep into the tournament.

4. Blanca Quiñonez, UConn

Coming to a team like UConn, who just won a title, and overall is incredibly dominant, as a freshman can be intimidating. So far, Blanca Quiñonez looks poised under the pressure. This calmness could come from her years of playing professionally in Italy before coming to the NCAA — but either way, she looks great. Quiñonez is averaging 18.1 minutes per game, recording 10.3 points, shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.

In UConn's matchup against Utah, Quiñonez put up 21 points and 5 rebounds — draining 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. As UConn faces tougher opponents, especially in March, Quiñonez will be a great option to lend a hand off the bench.

3. Grace Knox, LSU

Grace Knox came to LSU as one of the top-ranked players of her class, and she has proven she belongs. LSU is off to a hot start this season, currently sitting at 13-0 and ranked 5th in the country. While they have not yet faced a ranked opponent, it doesn't seem like that would even slow them down. Knox is seeing an average of 18.8 minutes on the court per game. She is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 68.6 percent from the floor.

Knox had her best game of the season on Sunday against UT Arlington. She recorded her second collegiate double-double, putting up 25 points and 12 rebounds. She even found herself some praise from Kim Mulkey after the game. The LSU head coach said, "You can't block her out, you can't keep her from flying to the boards. She finishes in traffic; she works really hard defensively for a freshman." She said that even Grace Knox's mistakes are "done with effort." As the season continues, I cannot wait to see how Knox continues to make a name for herself, especially come tournament time.

2. Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Chavez has been an incredible addition to the Sooners' squad. Ranked at No. 3 on ESPN's Class of 2025 Ranking, she has lived up to the hype. Chavez is starting every game and averaging the most minutes on the team per game with 30.4. And for good reason, as she is also leading the team, averaging 18.8 points per game.

Oklahoma found themselves in a tough matchup against NC State earlier this month. Chavez led the Sooners to their 103-98 overtime victory as she put up 33 points. Not only was this her career-high, but the most points put up by a freshman so far this season. She has done an unreal job finding open space, and shooting from just about anywhere—including halfcourt— but especially over two defenders in the paint with her crafty floater.

1. Jazzy Davidson, USC

Absolutely no one is surprised to see Jazzy Davidson in the top spot. Not only because she was the top-ranked player in her class, but also because of the season she's having. Davidson is averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. But that's not all. Jazzy Davidson is chasing some history. Davidson is currently averaging 2.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. If she stays on this pace through the season, she could become the second-ever freshman from a Power 4 conference to average at least 2 steals and 2 blocks per game over the season. Oh, and the only other freshman to do so was none other than USC legend, Cheryl Miller.

Davidson's defensive dominance came out during USC's win over NC State, where she had three steals and 5 blocks. Some might argue that Davidson's full potential with the Trojans will be reached when Juju Watkins comes back from injury next season — they absolutely have the opportunity to become the best duo in women's college basketball. But for right now, there's no doubt the Freshman of the Year honors will come down to Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Chavez.