John Calipari just made Mark Pope's seat at Kentucky warmer ahead of March Madness

Neither John Calipari nor Mark Pope will be able to escape the curse of comparison as they work to bring success to Arkansas and Kentucky basketball respectively. Right now, Coach Cal is sitting on the right side of that divide. Just two years into his tenure, he's already delivered the Razorbacks their first SEC Tournament title in 26 years. As for Pope's Wildcats, they exited in the quarterfinals.

SEC Tournament success or failure ultimately isn't going to be what the two coaches are judged on. However, there's good reason for Pope to be looking over at Calipari with a certain amount of anxiety. Cal's SEC Tournament success is a reflection of his performance in postseason tournaments as a whole. He's a Basketball Hall of Famer for a reason, with six Final Four appearances under his belt.

Pope's March Madness record can't compete; Before landing in Lexington he had never won an NCAA Tournament game. Last year's Sweet 16 appearance was his first — and that was as a No. 3 seed. A Sweet 16 was expected at a minimum. Arkansas got to the same stage last year as a No. 10 seed. Texas Tech needed overtime to keep the Razorbacks from an Elite Eight run. That might have taken the shine off what was an acceptable showing from UK.

Mark Pope can't afford to be outperformed by John Calipari in March Madness

Kentucky coach Mark Pope | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their seeding will likely be closer this time around. Arkansas is widely projected as a No. 5 seed. Kentucky is expected to slot in as a No. 7. The fact that the Wildcats aren't a higher seed is already a problem. If fans have to watch their former coach outperform them in March Madness, it will only increase the rumblings of discontent.

There was skepticism around Pope when he was hired in the first place. Replacing a Hall of Famer with a coach who had little proven success at the highest levels wasn't exactly a home run. The fact that Pope captained Kentucky to a national championship in 1996 was the biggest reason for enthusiasm.

In Kentucky, expectations wait for no one. Calipari won a championship with the Wildcats in 2012. The team went to two Final Fours and three Elite Eights during his tenure. But after four seasons without tournament success (and one of the most shocking upsets in March Madness history), he was run out of town.

Pope already has a Sweet 16 to lean on. The lifespan of that achievement is low though. He'll need to at least keep up with Calipari if he wants to keep his seat from flaming up.