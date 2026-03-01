John Calipari still hasn't learned from his fatal flaw at Kentucky

John Calipari needs the young, high school players he can groom into NBA prospects. It’s a formula he’s nearly perfected, but it’s obvious it’s not the most efficient process to building a championship contender. That’s why as Arkansas continues to get better, they have also shown their youth is holding them back. It’s the same ghosts from Lexington that followed him to Fayetteville.

You can’t be mad at Calipari for sticking with what is working. But that’s why games like Saturday happen. At some point, young teams will be overwhelmed and not be able to hang with the older teams. That’s why Calipari’s winning formula will only take him so far.

John Calipari and the winning recipe that needs a tweak

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr., Billy Richmond III and Meleek Thomas have been the top producers for Arkansas. When it comes to young guards, Calipari’s going to put together an elite prospect backcourt. The problem with that is that the Razorbacks are at the mercy of inexperience. When there was a competitive imbalance with recruiting, Calipari was able to poach all the top guards and build a winning roster.

The rest of college basketball has caught up so now the talent is spread out. It’s why Calipari doesn’t quite have that same dominance he’s used to. Yes, he’s had instant success in his first two seasons at Arkansas, but you can already see the same problems he had at Kentucky, arising at Arkansas.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just a reality he’s facing. Maybe the answer isn’t immediately jumping and looking for more experienced players in the portal, but having a better balance. The teams that typically do well in the postseason are the older teams with a healthy balance of young and veteran players. Calipari has hardly ever had a veteran team. Which would explain why he hasn’t won a national championship since 2012 and has appeared in one since 2015.

Will John Calipari be able to get over the NCAA Tournament hump with his old roots?

It’s hard to say whether Calipari can stick with his roots to finally have that NCAA Tournament success we’re used to him having. It’s easy to think that he’ll find a way to make it work, I just don’t know if it's realistic. Just like the other teams had to play the same game he did to keep up, he now needs to play their game to keep up with them.

The rest of college basketball has reached the pinnacle Calipari was at, which is why Calipari now needs to adapt to the current state of college basketball. Saturday night’s whooping in Gainesville proved this year’s Arkansas team just isn’t quite ready to take that next step. Sure the winning recipe of young guards can work, but this team isn’t dangerous like some of the other tournament teams.

Maybe over time Calipari can return to his most dangerous version, being one of the most feared coaches in college basketball. Maybe he can put together a team of young guards that are good enough to survive the field of 68. It won’t be easy though. Calipari is a good enough coach that if he manipulated his approach, it might just work. But his promises upon leaving Kentucky – that he'd seek more veterans alongside his young bucks – hasn't come to fruition. And it shows.