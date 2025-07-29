Key piece for Florida basketball quietly underwent offseason surgery

Former Arkansas point guard Boogie Fland is expected to be back for Florida basketball's fall camp in September as he is recovering from sports hernia surgery. According to Florida head basketball coach Todd Golden, Fland had surgery on July 3 and will be sidelined for up to six weeks. The Arkansas transfer has missed the last three weeks of Florida's summer basketball workouts.

"He'll be back when school starts," Golden said. "He could have played through it, but it made more sense to get it taken care of so he didn't have to worry about it during the season."

Boogie Fland's career with Arkansas

In his one season with the Razorbacks, Fland averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Arkansas made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 10 seed in the West Region before falling to Texas Tech 85-83.

Fland went through injury struggles as well last season, missing time with a right thumb injury that required surgery before returning for the NCAA Tournament. Fland scored six points each in Razorbacks tournament wins against Kansas and St. John's.

What to expect from Fland at Florida

Fland is expected to join several transfers that committed to Florida this offseason, including Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee and Ohio transfer AJ Brown, who were both talented guards at the mid-major level. Bland will be a significant contributor alongside Lee and Brown in the Gators' backcourt.

Florida is hoping that the trio has a similar impact that Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin, and Will Richard had last season for the Gators backcourt.

Florida enters this season hoping to repeat as National Champions, just like the program did the previous time they cut down the nets in 2007. The Gators finished with a 36-4 overall record last season and won their final 12 games to win the SEC Tournament Championship and capture their third National title in program history.

Under Golden, the Gators are one of the top favorites to win the National Championship as they currently hold the fifth-best odds to win the title at +1700 according to CBS Sports behind UConn, Duke, Houston, and Purdue.