Michael Malone might not know exactly what he’s doing when it comes to recruiting in college basketball, but as they say, if you don’t know, find someone who does. That’s exactly what Malone did in hiring Chuck Martin away from Arkansas as one of his top assistants in his first season leading the Tar Heels basketball program.

Sources: Arkansas' Chuck Martin is finalizing a contract to be the Associate Head Coach at North Carolina under Michael Malone.



Martin --- who worked with Malone many years ago at Manhattan --- was instrumental in back-to-back top-five recruiting classes for the Razorbacks. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 8, 2026

The last two years – including 2026 – Arkansas has had a top five recruiting class. Of course a lot of that goes to John Calipari and the players that still aspire to play for the legendary coach. But Martin played a massive role in helping Calipari turn Arkansas into a powerhouse. Now Martin will have that same task in Chapel Hill. He could very well be the key to UNC basketball’s turnaround.

Why Chuck Martin hire will be key for UNC basketball’s return to college basketball’s elite

Martin was a key person in landing DJ Wagner and Karter Knox at Arkansas. Why is that important? Both players are in the transfer portal. UNC needs to replenish this roster and it could end up being two players Martin knows well. Malone might have the accolades of a successful NBA coach, but being in college is vastly different. You have to recruit to land the players and these are still young players.

Malone realizing that as a weakness and then turning to the one person that could help rebuild this roster is proof UNC hiring Malone might not be as much of a disaster as we thought. Martin knows how to recruit, which was the one thing Hubert Davis struggled with. Sure he was able to land some top guys, Caleb Wilson his latest the last few years, but it wasn’t consistent. The guys he did land weren’t major producers.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC desperately needs to be back in the mix of the top recruits on a yearly basis. Before 2024 in Davis’ first three years, he had two fringe top 20 recruiting classes. UNC brought Malone in to change that and Malone knew exactly who to turn to.

Bill Belichick could learn from Mike Malone’s swift mega-hire

The football program had the struggles it did for quite a few reasons. The most glaring one has to be Bill Belichick’s attempt at turning UNC into an NFL franchise. That was a method that sounds good in theory, but contradicts college athletics. In college, players go through the transfer portal every chance they get. The “contracts” they sign doesn’t protect either side, which is why college sports are different.

Malone isn’t trying to turn UNC into another professional basketball team. He’s trying to run this like a college team and leaning on the people that know this sport the best. That doesn’t take away from the risk of a hire it was for UNC to take a former NBA coach. But it is a testament to Malone realizing what he needs to do to help UNC return to prominence.

Will Mike Malone be able to survive the dog-eat-dog transfer portal era?

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team as they play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If Malone thought tampering in the NBA was bad, he has no idea what he’s walking into in the modern age of college basketball. The tampering is so bad the NCAA created a dead period in the middle of a transfer portal window to try and limit all the poaching teams are doing. Building programs are tough in college nowadays because players are in and out. In the NBA, you have players locked into rock solid contracts and have time to win championships.

In college, you have to have quick success and remain competitive on a yearly basis. Is Malone built for that? Time will tell, but he won’t have 10 years to turn UNC into a powerhouse like he did in Denver. That’s the harsh reality of coaching in the modern era of college basketball.