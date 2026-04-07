It's panic time for Tennessee women's basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols endured a disastrous season that saw them lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament despite a strong start.

It's no secret that the Tennessee Lady Vols had a less-than-perfect year. They started the season with a 14-3 record, but everything went downhill as they closed the season with a 2-10 run. Despite making it into the 2026 NCAA Tournament, No. 10 Tennessee lost in the first round to No. 7 NC State.

There are several things that Tennessee has made headlines for this season. A big conversation surrounding the program came after their 93-50 loss to South Carolina on Feb. 8. This was the biggest loss in Tennessee women's basketball history. In the post-game presser, Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell essentially put all the blame on her players. "I have a team that’ll just quit on you, and you can’t do that in big games," she said. When asked why the team can't seem to continue to fight as their opponents begin to pull away, she responded, "That’s a question for them about why they can’t stick together."

After these comments, social media began to criticize Caldwell. Many people thought those comments and concerns regarding her players should not have been public. And they weren't the only ones who felt that way. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said, "For a young coach like Kim, coaching for the traditional powerhouse of Tennessee, for me, I probably wouldn’t say it publicly. That’s one. Two, you just gotta get your team to buy in..."

The next Caldwell controversy came on senior night. Senior night usually takes place during a team's last home game of the season — essentially, it's a way for fans to say 'thank you' to players who are set to graduate. Typically, you'll see coaches either start every senior or at least give them some playing time off the bench. Well, on Tennessee's senior night, fans noticed Kaiya Wynn, a senior Lady Vol, did not get the start. In fact, she only got on the court in the final 15 seconds of the game.

Days later, Wynn announced via Twitter that she would be stepping away from the team despite the SEC and NCAA tournaments coming up. She stated, "For the past five years, I have given my all for Tennessee and have not regretted doing so once ... As someone who has never started a career game, I was hoping to start in my last appearance in Thompson-Boling. That obviously did not happen, and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years. Although that was not the sole reason, it was the breaking point for me."

Now, the rest of the 2025-26 Lady Vols seem to be following in Wynn's footsteps.

Tennessee currently has 0 players on its roster

After losing Kaiya Wynn, Tennessee finished the season with 12 players on its roster. Two weeks removed from their first-round tournament loss, that number has dwindled to zero. Four players graduated: Zee Spearman, Nya Robertson, Janiah Barker, and Jersey Wolfenbarger, all seniors. But what happened to the other eight players?

The trend started with freshman Deniya Prawl entering her name into the transfer portal on March 23. Alyssa Latham, Lauren Hurst, Kaniya Boyd, Mya Pauldo, Mia Pauldo, and Talaysia Cooper all followed by announcing their Tennessee departures. The final player left on the roster, Jaida Civil, announced her decision to enter the portal on Monday. Leaving the Tennessee women's basketball roster completely empty.

It also could be important to mention that Jaida Civil was the only player to thank Kim Caldwell by name in her announcement.

The transfer portal wasn't the only blow to the 2026-27 Lady Vols roster, either. McDonald's All-American and top-5 recruit, Oliviyah Edwards, chose to decommit from Tennessee after previously signing in November. Her mother told ESPN, "At this time, with all the current changes to the women's basketball team, I believe it's in my daughter's best interest to part ways and reopen her recruitment."

ESPN's Holly Rowe speaks out on Tennessee

Losing every single player is obviously a reason for panic within the Tennessee athletic department. It's safe to say something has gone wrong. And I know I listed out the public instances in which Kim Caldwell was criticized this season, but the problem has to go deeper than just the head coach, especially since she has not been fired — at least I'd assume that's the case.

ESPN reporter, Holly Rowe, voiced her opinion, with criticism of Danny White, Tennessee's Athletic Director, in a now-deleted tweet. She stated, "What Danny White is allowing to happen to Lady Vols hoops is making me so sad. Gut wrenching to watch him let one of the greatest programs in womens sports history disintegrate. I am devastated."

Rowe is absolutely spot on in mentioning Tennessee's history in women's sports. This Lady Vols program is one of the richest in women's basketball culture. From its 8 National Championships and 18 Final Four appearances, to its iconic alums, like Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings, to the legacy that Pat Summitt brought to the program and sport as a whole. It's a shame that Tennessee women's basketball seems to be losing what it once was.

So what's next for the program? Honestly, I'm not sure. I assume Kim Caldwell and the rest of the coaching staff will need to approach the transfer portal with a serious strategy if they want to rebuild their powerhouse. It will be incredibly interesting to see what the roster looks like come the beginning of next season.