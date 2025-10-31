Perfect picks for the winner of every conference in women's college basketball

The 2025-26 women's college basketball season is just around the corner, with everything tipping off on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET with six games, including No. 11 North Carolina facing North Carolina Central.

I consider myself a bit of a mid-major aficionado. I love firing up ESPN+ and just putting on whatever random game is airing. I don't know about every conference super well, but I do regularly watch, like, WAC women's basketball games, which is probably not something most people in the media do, you know? Give me a compelling, late-night WCC game any day

Here's my predicted regular-season champion for each Division I women's college basketball conference.

ASUN: Florida Gulf Coast

FGCU has been the dominant force in the Atlantic Sun. If you were concerned that losing Karl Smesko to the WNBA would change that, well...you were wrong, as the team went 29-1 under interim coach Chelsea Lyles last season. Long-time Iowa assistant Raina Harmon is the new head coach and should continue the winning ways.

America East: Vermont

Vermont has won this conference in two of the past three seasons and has a pair of preseason all-conference picks in Catherine Gilwee and Nikola Priede. Maine might put up a fight, but this is Vermont's conference to lose.

American: UTSA

I would have gone South Florida here, but with the Bulls losing their head coach to the Dallas Wings at the 11th hour, I think I'm leaning UTSA now. The Roadrunners no longer have Jordan Jenkins, but Idara Udo should have a huge season. Rice is also a threat here.

Atlantic 10: Richmond

Richmond is the only mid-major team ranked in the initial AP poll. Maggie Doogan is one of the best players in the nation, regardless of level. This one is a no-brainer. The Spiders are winning the A-10.

ACC: Duke

Alright, we have our first power conference. Duke should be the favorite here thanks to the duo of Ashlon Jackson and Toby Fournier, but don't count out NC State, which is right behind the Blue Devils. Heck, North Carolina, Louisville and Notre Dame all have shots as well, especially if Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo proves she can step up in the absence of Olivia Miles.

Big 12: TCU

Speaking of Olivia Miles, the former Notre Dame point guard landed at TCU. Yes, the Horned Frogs lost some very key talent in Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, but I trust head coach Mark Campbell to build a great team around Miles.

Big East: UConn

Do I really have to provide reasoning here? It's the defending champions! They bring back Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong! They probably won't lose a single Big East game!

Big Sky: Montana State

It's a battle of Montana as Montana State and Montana look destined to battle for the Big Sky title, but I prefer Montana State here. I also wouldn't count Sacramento State out either.

Big South: High Point

Defending champion High Point should repeat. This is the Big South's best program and features the conference's best player, Nevaeh Zavala.

Big Ten: UCLA

I love what UCLA did this offseason, as the team added elite shooter Gianna Kneepkens from Utah and signed freshman Sienna Betts, who joins sister Lauren in the frontcourt. Assuming Charlisse Leger-Walker bounces back from injury, this might be the best starting lineup in the country, though there are some concerns about depth.

Big West: UC Irvine

This is a close one, as Hawaii and UC Irvine are separated by just one vote in the conference's preseason poll. Hawaii added a ton of talent this offseason, but I worry a bit about how it all comes together, while UC Irvine returns Hunter Hernandez and Summah Hanson. I lean the Anteaters here.

CAA: Charleston

Here's an easy one. Charleston has Taryn Barbot, an excellent player who averaged 17.7 points per game last season and played her best basketball at the end of the season.

Conference USA: Middle Tennessee

This will be a competitive one. MTSU was only picked third in the conference preseason poll behind Louisiana Tech and Liberty, but the Blue Raiders always seem to find a way to use their defense to win a lot of basketball games.

Horizon League: Green Bay

The Horizon League battle between Green Bay and Purdue Fort Wayne goes down as my favorite mid-major storyline of the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, from a "fun" perspective, I expect Green Bay to kind of run away with things this year. The team added Oakland's Maddy Skorupski and Milwaukee's Kamy Peppler in the portal to beef up a roster that was already very good.

Ivy League: Princeton

Will we get a three-bid Ivy again this season? Probably not, but Princeton should be good to make the NCAA Tournament even if it doesn't win the conference tournament. Getting a healthy Madison St. Rose back after playing just four games last season puts the Tigers in really good shape to dominate this conference.

MAAC: Fairfield

Fairfield has won 59 games over the past two seasons. Meghan Andersen is the best player in the MAAC. This team plays just an aesthetically perfect brand of basketball and will roll to the conference title.

MAC: Kent State

The MAC is always super competitive and this year should be no exception. Kent State, Toledo, UMass and Ball State all received multiple first-place votes in the preseason poll. The Golden Flashes, though, should come out on top thanks to Janae Tyler and Mya Babbitt.

MEAC: Howard

This should be a fun battle between Howard and Norfolk State, with North Carolina Central also in the conversation, thanks to having Moran Callahan, the MEAC's preseason player of the year. Howard, though, is the lone team with two Preseason All-MEAC First Team selections in Nile Miller and Zennia Thomas.

Missouri Valley: Murray State

Belmont and Murray State are in for a heavyweight battle this season. While the voters preferred Belmont, I think the Racers are just so good offensively. This is a team that's ranked top five in the nation in scoring offense in back-to-back years and returns Halli Poock and Haven Ford, its second and third-leading scorers from last season.

Mountain West: UNLV

There's no question here. UNLV has won four consecutive conference titles and features two preseason all-conference players in Aaliyah Alexander and Meadow Roland, plus guard Destiny Leo is on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watchlist for best shooting guard in the country.

NEC: Fairleigh Dickinson

FDU went undefeated in NEC play last season, posting both the conference's best offense and best defense. Expect more of the same this year, with Ava Renninger set for a breakout campaign.

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

This one is basically a toss-up between Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech, and I'm kind of just going all vibes here. Lindenwood was picked first in the OVC's preseason poll, but Tennessee Tech received more first-place votes. Reghan Grimes is my pick for OVC player of the year, so I'm going to lean Tech overall here too.

Patriot League: Navy

Navy has Zanai Barnett-Gay, a two-way star, which is why it gets the nod here, but four teams received multiple first-place votes in the preseason poll, so this one should be a lot of fun to watch develop.

SEC: South Carolina

The Gamecocks came up just shy of winning the national title last season, but look set to be right in the mix again. Adding Division I leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson gives the team something it hasn't really had, while Joyce Edwards should thrive in an elevated role. Chloe Kitts missing the season is rough and Texas and Oklahoma both have teams capable of knocking SC off its throne, but ultimately, Dawn Staley's team will come out on top.

Southern: Chattanooga

The Mocs return preseason player of the year Caia Elisaldez while last year's champion, UNC Greensboro, doesn't look as strong this time around.

Southland: Stephen F. Austin

I've always had a soft spot for the Southland. SFA won the conference a year ago and should have no trouble repeating as it brings back Avery Vansickle and Ashlyn Traylor-Walker. Leonard Bishop is an underrated head coach who deserves more national attention for how he kept this team playing after Mark Kellogg left for the West Virginia job.

SWAC: Alabama A&M

Here's a fun fact: Southern received 14 first-place votes in the SWAC preseason poll, but had zero players earn preseason awards. With Jackson State no longer the dominant force it was at the start of this decade, the SWAC is wide open. Alabama A&M has the conference's best player, Kalia Walker, and I think that ultimately wins out over Southern's depth.

Summit League: South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits have the best shot of any non-Richmond mid-major to land in the AP poll this year. Brooklyn Meyer is a very good basketball player and three of her teammates made an All-Summit preseason team.

Sun Belt: James Madison

The duo of Peyton McDaniel and Ashanti Barnes should help James Madison to another strong year. This year is all about finishing the work, as the team won 30 games last year but missed the NCAA Tournament due to a loss in the conference tournament.

WCC: Gonzaga

Maybe Gonzaga doesn't have the same big names it's had over the past few years, but I trust Lisa Fortier to figure it out. There's a reason this team has won the regular season WCC title in all but two of her seasons at the helm.

WAC: Abilene Christian

Finally, we have the WAC, or at least what's left of the WAC, which is down to seven teams. Abilene Christian has Payton Hull, the best player in the conference, and teammate Meredith Mayes is in the running for the second-best player in the conference. Head coach Julie Goodenough looks set to lead the Wildcats to their first conference title since 2017, back when they were in the Southland.