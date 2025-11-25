Predicting when UConn, South Carolina and other top five teams will lose their first game

The top five teams in women's college basketball have been rolling this season, with all five teams — UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, Texas and LSU — looking like real championship contenders. Alas, only one can actually win a title.

How do these teams stack up? Well, we're about to find out, as Texas, UCLA and South Carolina are all competing in the same tournament this week, which means two of those three teams are about to be handed their first defeat of the year.

So, what can we expect at the Players Era Festival? And when will the other two teams — UConn and LSU — lose their first games? Let's discuss it.

UCLA: Nov. 26 against Texas

North Carolina v UCLA | Ian Maule/GettyImages

While South Carolina gets it relatively easy with a meeting against Duke in the first round, Texas and UCLA are going to play what will be the biggest game so far this season.

The two teams are very closely matched, but Texas has simply been better on both ends this season. Containing Lauren Betts won't be easy, but the Horns defense has the ability to really clamp down on this Bruins team. Madison Booker has a chance to put herself firmly in the race for the Naismith with a big showing against the Bruins.

Texas: Nov. 27 against South Carolina

James Madison v Texas | Scott Wachter/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Texas, its undefeated season will only last one more day than UCLA's undefeated season. But whew, is this one going to be something.

These are the top two teams in the nation in field goal percentage, with Texas at 58.6 percent and South Carolina at 56.5 percent, but where I think South Carolina changes this game is that the team shoots better from deep. Neither of these teams shoots the ball much, but South Carolina is slightly more likely to embrace the 3-ball if that's what's needed.

In addition, the South Carolina front court of Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot is going to be tough for Texas to contain. I'd expect big games from both players.

LSU: Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt

LSU v Tulane | Tyler Kaufman/GettyImages

LSU under Kim Mulkey is notorious for playing weak non-conference schedules. So while the Tigers have the best offensive rating and second-best net rating in the country, they've also yet to play a team with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating. Scoring 100 or more points in each game is impressive, but maybe less impressive when your best opponent was Tulane.

Things will get tougher in SEC play and I think the Jan. 4 road contest against Vanderbilt is going to be an upset win for the Commodores. I just see this being a game where Vanderbilt star Mikayla Blakes takes things into her own hands and LSU won't be able to find a way to slow her down.

South Carolina: Jan. 15 against Texas

Clemson v South Carolina | Sean Rayford/GettyImages

It's hard to beat a team twice. Yes, the Jan. 15 meeting between Texas and South Carolina is in Columbia, but I just have a feeling that head coach Vic Schaefer is going to watch tape of this week's loss to South Carolina and is going to figure out a way to beat the Gamecocks in the rematch.

What will be different? IDK! January is a long time from now! I think Texas will likely devote more attention to stopping the Okot-Edwards duo, though, and will try to force South Carolina to settle for jump shots.

UConn: Never

UConn's best chance to lose has already happened. The Huskies survived against a very good Michigan team, winning 72-69, and now the Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong-led team should be able to win out.

Take the conference games out of the equation here. We know UConn will roll in the Big East. The other chances to lose are games against USC, Iowa, Notre Dame and Tennessee. All good teams, but also all not as good as Michigan. If the Wolverines couldn't get it done against this Huskies team, why would I believe that any of those teams will be able to do it?