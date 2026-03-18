Ranking every mascot in the 2026 March Madness field

There are things in life that will make you question why you do this to yourself. Some of these are serious, others are like the completely earnest attempt to rank all 68 mascots in the 2026 NCAA Men’s March Madness bracket.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The 2026 March Madness field features 68 teams, each with unique mascots that define their identity and fan culture.

Mascots range from live animals to costumed characters, with some schools embracing innovative and contradictory concepts.

Ranking these mascots highlights both creativity and tradition, shaping how fans perceive and support their teams this tournament.

This will not be an unordered tier list; this will not be a lightly annotated Sporcle quiz. This is hardcore, no holds barred mascot ranking from 68 to 1. There are no ties, there is one winner and one loser; we take no prisoners and there will be no quarter given. Buckle your seatbelts, as this will be the single founding document of Mascotology, a manifesto that will allow those of us who pick our brackets based on mascot quality alone to throw down some real ideological gauntlets.

Methodology Disclaimer: In the Mascotology profession, we use a holistic ranking philosophy. You will notice there are very few photos of mascots in here; that’s because appearances change over time, are sometimes variable depending on if, say, you’re using a live bulldog or a person dressed as a bulldog due to short or long-term bulldog shortages. We are here to rank the entire mascot as an idea, as an execution of a plan, as a comedic device and as a piece of lore for the school or team. We DO NOT factor in how iconic or historical the mascot is for their team or school; such a diversion unfairly benefits mascots whose teams make the NCAA tournament more frequently — of course Duke’s Blue Devil is more iconic than SMU’s Peruna the Pony, but that’s not a fair fight.

We also do not account for the history behind a mascot unless it is absolutely positively spectacular. Mascots need to be immediately identifiable and we can’t be making people read an entire .edu article about it if they’re going to get it. Mascotologists take things extremely seriously, and we aren’t afraid to ruffle Louie the Cardinal or Sebastian the Ibis’ feathers along the way.

Tier 5: The Worst of the Worst

68. Michigan: NO MASCOT

The University of Michigan literally has an animal name — the Wolverines — but have no official mascot. Fans at games often shout “Go Blue!” like they are somehow the Michigan Blues, some off-brand version of the Syracuse Orange (mascot) or the Harvard Crimson (mascot). There appears to be a whole history of anti-mascot sentiment among U of M higher ups, which is just ridiculous hating. Terrible.

67. Hawaii: NO MASCOT

Despite using several iterations of mascots throughout their history, the Rainbow Warriors have no official mascot currently. Some ideas for them if they’re looking to start taking this seriously: a walking rainbow. A rain cloud … with a bow in its hair. A large walking raindrop with a bowtie. See? This is easy, lock in.

66. Illinois: NO MASCOT

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini don’t currently have a mascot, but there is a strong, grassroots campus movement to make the belted kingfisher their official mascot, which I’m all for. I see no such movements at U of M or Hawaii, so they are the highest of the Mascotless trio.

65. Gonzaga - Spike the Bulldog

Gonzaga Bulldogs mascot Spikes | James Snook-Imagn Images

Not impressed by this one. Seems autogenerated, and is shared with Drake, Samford and The Citadel. If you have a single bit of mascot overlap that’s fine, it happens, there are so many schools and pro teams. But when you are overlapping with three other teams? Come on now. Back to the drawing board.

64. Miami University (Ohio): Swoop the RedHawk

I mean there’s just nothing special going on here. I could name my pet hawk swoop and not one of my friends would go “oh wow, what a cool choice for a name.” Swoop is also the name of the University of Utah’s hawk, so we’re just grasping at straws in the hawk naming department. What about like “Ricky the RedHawk” or “Ronald the RedHawk.” At least that’s alliterative.

63. Prairie View A&M: Pete and Sasha the Panthers (co-mascot)

The first of many co-mascots on this list, this is just two industry standard Panthers with normal human names. I do like the mascot duo concept, but imagine if I named my real two panthers Pete and Sasha? Kind of seems like I just opened the White Pages and flipped to a random page.

62. UCLA: Joe and Josephine Bruin

I weirdly would prefer if Joe and Josephine weren’t just the masculine and feminine version of the same name. Also, this mascot brings very little to the table visually. It’s literally just two bears in basketball jerseys like we’re not even trying out here.

Tier 4: Improving Slightly

61. Texas: Hook ‘em the Longhorn

Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Pretty cool looking mascot, but this isn’t even a name, it’s just a slogan slapped on a poor, defenseless cow. I could name my child “Carpe Diem Fox” but that doesn’t make me cool or mean that they will necessarily seize the day. “Hook ‘em” is what you name a Longhorn when you don’t have any other ideas.

60. Houston: Shasta and Sasha the Cougars (co-mascots, Shasta VII is a real cougar)

I do like the fact that Shasta VII is a real cougar at the Houston Zoo, but that’s not immediately clear to all fans when there’s a costumed version at games. Let’s get a live video feed of the real Shashta for intimidation factor.

59. Kentucky: The Wildcat/Blue (literal live bobcat, does not attend games)

Again, I understand why we can’t have an actual live bobcat attend a basketball game, but do we really need to be adding a costumed equivalent that waters down how cool it is to have an actual living bobcat as your mascot. The Kentucky logo should just be an unedited photo of a bobcat.

58. BYU: Cosmo the Cougar

There’s something very offputting about Cosmo, who is in this strange uncanny valley of mascot anthropomorphism where it almost looks like a human face painted to be a cougar. Still, it’s a good name, alliterative and easy to say — you get points for that.

57. Saint Mary’s: Gideon the Gael

I like the name Gideon, but I’m not so sure about having your mascot be a historical Gaelic person. This speaks to a broader problem with Saint Mary’s branding; most will probably assume that the “Saint Mary’s Gaels” is spelled “Gale” like a gale-force wind, far more intimidating because it’s a natural disaster. They might want to look into that.

56. Michigan State: Sparty the Spartan

Michigan State Spartans mascot “Sparty” | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This one is sure to draw some ire, but of all the things you could have named a spartan you came up with … sparty? Visually I’m fine with it, it’s a nice cartoonish spartan warrior, decently well done in the same way that Texas is. But Sparty? We can do so much better than that.

55. Lehigh: Clutch the Hawk

We have a pair of disasters here in the hawk naming world. A clutch is just a group of eggs laid in a nest — kind of a weird thing to name a live hawk after. Also Clutch the Hawk has way too big a beak, it’s just not working for me.

54. Iowa: Herky the Hawk

This one is upsetting because the “Iowa Hawkeyes” is a Top 5 basketball team name and yet the mascot is just completely inadequate. The fact that this isn’t just a hawk with an eye patch drives me nuts; you have a play off the sharpshooter terminology when it comes to basketball — unbelievable missed opportunity.

Tier 3: Now we're talking

53. South Florida: Rocky the Bull

The South Florida Bulls mascot Rocky | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

I actually like the energy this dude is bringing to the table, but it’s just a bull with a name that anyone could give a bull. This might even be a bit high, but the facial expression is salvaging it for me.

52. Santa Clara: Bucky the Bronco

If you asked ChatGPT to name a Bronco, it would spit out Bucky. The “buckin’ bronco” motif has been completely overdone, to the point where this isn’t even the most famous Bucky the Bronco; the statue outside the Denver Broncos stadium is named that. That said, a Bronco is objectively an intimidating mascot so I’m okay with it.

51. North Dakota State: Thundar the Bison

I am sure there is a good reason for why this Bison, who looks pretty cool as far as anthropomorphized bisons go, is named Thundar instead of Thunder. But the fact that the NDSU website did not make that immediately clear to me is a huge problem; it just says “he didn’t get his name until 1991.” What do you mean by that?!

50. NC State: Mr. Wuf and Mrs. Wuf (co-mascots, got married in 1981)

North Carolina State Wolfpack mascots Mr. and Mrs. Wuf | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Two pretty bland concepts (they’re just wolves) but this is salvaged by the fact that Mr. and Mrs. Wuf got married at half court in 1981. That’s objectively awesome, and opens the door for an eventual Mr. and Mrs. Wuf divorce should the program go sidewise. Maybe one of them can hit the transfer portal? I’ll stop.

49. Georgia: Uga the Bulldog

For those who haven’t figured it out yet, Uga’s name is just UGA, the abbreviation for the University of Georgia. Nice. We all love Uga, and I appreciate the physical presence at the games unlike some other bobcats and cougars I know.

48. McNeese: Rowdy the Cowboy

There’s something nice about the phrase “Rowdy the Cowboy”; it just works, which is why it’s also the name of the Dallas Cowboy’s cowboy in case you didn’t know that already. McNeese’s Rowdy blows that one out of the water though, and has a great 1000-yard stare that really makes you wonder if he has more going on than we realize.

47. Arizona: Wilbur and Wilma the Wildcat

It’s not like these are reinventing the wheel but I do like Wilbur and Wilma as names. Arizona has had many mascot rebrands over the years but this is perfectly serviceable. Doesn’t fix the fact that Arizona Wildcats is such a forgettable name. There are so many Wildcats, surely a program as good as Arizona could be like “The Rock Snakes” or something desert-chic like that.

46. Florida: Albert and Alberta Gator (co-mascots)

Albert-gator and Alberta-gator are clever enough puns that I’m down with these even though it’s just the same name twice. I also think it’s a real success in gator-based costumes — I mean, they look good I won’t lie.

45. Hofstra: Kate and Willie Pride (co-mascots)

One of the better male-female co-mascot pairs because they are actually visually distinct; lions are a good choice for this concept, and I’ll give Hofstra credit for making it work. Also, they’re just named for two donors, but I like to think there’s a slight Royal Family implication with Princess Kate and Prince William.

44. Louisville: Louie the Cardinal

Louisville Cardinals mascot Louie | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Look it’s not original, anyone in the world could have come up with this, but for some reason the name “Louis” works so well with a red cardinal and I’m not sure why. St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB is perfect, and Louisville just sounds like it should be a small red bird. Also the Louisville/Louis back to back makes me think of Louie Louie the song, which rules.

43. Iowa State: Cy the Cardinal

I like the vibe this bird brings to the function; he has a great smile, a comical construction and the colors complement each other well. Also Cy is a good name, a little off the beaten path but good sports DNA with Cy Young in baseball. Solid work.

42. Texas A&M: Reveille the Collie

On one hand, it’s just a dog. On the other, it’s a really cute actual-real-life collie that the cadets at Texas A&M take care of. I’m not going to low score a real life collie. Collies are awesome.

41. Northern Iowa: TC Panther and TK Panther (co-mascots)

So apparently TC is short for “The Cat” which implies the full name is “The Cat Panther” which is super weird and I love it. Some deductions for not saying what TK stands for, but otherwise an excellent mascot page with coloring pages and even a staff directory node. You can email the panther directly like it’s a professor.

40. VCU: Rodney the Ram

Looking a bit too much like a Looney Tunes character for my liking, I do think rams are a good choice for a mascot animal and Rodney is a solid ram name. Unfortunately, Rodney’s predecessor was “The Green Devil of Richmond Professional Institute” which, while I’m not what’s going on there, sounds cooler than Rodney the Ram.

39. North Carolina: Rameses the Ram

Breaking my rule of not liking when a school just uses the most obvious name for a thing, Rameses is cool because it has that Egyptian Pharaoh (Ramses II the Great was a major historical figure) legacy to it. And it’s a ram, so a bit of a double whammy there. Good stuff, and good design.

38. Kennessaw State: Sturgis the Owl

This is another one of those “it’s a real animal wow” mascots but I like the innovation of an actual owl. Raised by Daniel Walthers, the same guy who trained the two real-life ravens for the Baltimore Ravens mascot in 2009. Real birds = cool.

37. Utah State: Big Blue the Bull

Triple alliteration = I’m down. Also, just look at the featured photo on this profile from 2021. This is just incredible photography … no mascot has every had that much swag.

Tier 2: Legitimately Good Mascots

36. UMBC: True Grit the Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Another real dog with a great name and a great website that explains what it is. Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are adorable and UMBC has a real one. I just hope they make it out of the First Four.

35. Tennessee: Smokey the Bluetick Coonhound/costumed variant

Real dog runs onto the field during football games and has a great Tennessee-colored jacket. Rare W for costumed variants of real dogs too, as the two-legged one looks really well-made and looks a lot like the real thing. Good stuff.

34. Kansas - Baby Jay and Big Jay (co-mascots)

Kansas Jayhawks mascot Big Jay | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s something pretty baller about having a big mascot and then just a smaller version of the same mascot. Lots of potential for acrobatics, some serious “don’t talk to me or my son ever again” energy. It’s not bad stuff.

33. Nebraska: Herbie Husker

If you knew a corn husker, they would probably be named Herbie, right? Super easy to say, has a nice smile, a pretty good fashion sense and some genuinely imposing musculature. I’m a fan of Herbie’s.

32. Wisconsin: Bucky Badger

Like Herbie Husker, I like that it’s not “Bucky the Badger” but simply Bucky Badger; like Duck Dodgers or other cool alliterative characters. I love that Bucky wears a turtleneck. Why is he so committed to this look? I don’t know, but I’m committed to it too.

31. Siena: Bernie the St. Bernard

This mascot has a very interesting vibe. Those eyes, the structure of the costume, there’s something legitimately intimidating about a dog breed that is supposed to be nice and friendly. I think it works really well … for some reason. Couldn’t explain it if I tried.

30. SMU:- Peruna the Shetland Pony

I’m a big fan of this considering the SMU name is the Mustangs (super threatening and physical type of horse) and their mascot is a literal Shetland Pony (least threatening type of horse). That’s some great contradictory storytelling and means you can reach a much larger base of fans. Good stuff.

29. UConn: Jonathan the Husky

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Huskies are tailor-made to be sports mascots. Such a distinct look and fits perfectly on a basketball court. I would argue this is the best possible living animal to have as your mascot, though we’re not in the top echelon because it’s just named Jonathan and is admittedly just a dog. We have philosophical concepts coming up, lock in.

28. Miami (FL): Sebastian the Ibis

Something about Sebastian really fits The U’s color scheme and overall energy. He has a threatening glare, his hat looks nice, good creative name that people will remember. Very well designed too.

27. Long Island: Finley the Shark

Sharks are a great mascot choice, and Finley is looking too cool for school. It’s an art form to make a human-shaped shark look cool but also friendly, and they pulled it off.

26. Queen (N.C.): Rex the Lion

Modeled on the world’s largest freestanding lion statue (awesome record to have), Rex even has a crown and “Rex” means king in Latin. Now we’re doing animals with names correctly.

25. High Point: Prowler the Panther

Super vividly colored and evokes the now popular Spider-Man villain “The Prowler.” I didn’t even know you could dye a mascot this color, it looks like it was dipped in some radioactive neon nuclear paint solution. I’m super impressed.

24. Clemson: The Tiger

The Clemson Tiger Cub mascot | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s just “The Tiger.” That’s it. No name, no other chicanery just a pure Tiger ready to show you that it takes time and commitment to have your mascot be nameless. There are lots of tigers out there in the mascot world, but only one of them gets to go by “The Tiger.” Even though it isn’t super creative, we respect the work.

23. Cal Baptist: Lance the Lancer

A cool looking fellow, I’m not actually sure what a Lancer is — I think it’s a knight on a horse who uses a lance, but maybe I’m wrong about that. I like the fluffy mascot-textured version of a knight in armor with creative colors. Looks like a character from an Xbox 360 castle defense game, which is a compliment.

22. Texas Tech: The Masked Rider and Raider Red

Eyebrows. Mustache. There is very little we can say about this man that he isn’t already saying himself. Great look, and the Masked Rider (football only) is the first live horse mascot in American history. That’s a pretty solid 1-2 punch.

21. Duke: The Blue Devil

This one needs no introduction, nor does the next one. The concept of a Blue Devil is just a great idea, it’s the inverse of the red you’d expect, and the name has become synonymous with the basketball teams. No name and school are so closely intertwined.

20. Ohio State: Brutus Buckeye

A name that would make very little sense out of context but simply one of the great big-head constructions in the history of sports. No face encapsulates college sports quite like Brutus, and OSU is winning the mascot leg of their rivalry with Michigan in a complete runaway.

19. Alabama: Big Al the Elephant

This could go a number of directions, all of them good. Big Al … abama? Big Al … ephant? Big Alabamalephant? “Big Al” is also just one of the great “Big (name)” nicknames, up there with Big Mike and Big Dog/Dawg.

18. Wright State: Rowdy Raider

This mascot, which is a wolf but apparently used to be a viking (??), has a fact sheet on the Wright State website which automatically makes it epic. Favorite song is Bust a Move, favorite snack is graham crackers and chocolate milk (??). Also listed at 6’6” 245 — get Rowdy out on the court to play power forward.

Tier 1: Elite Mascots

17. St. John’s: Johnny Thunderbird

The St. John's Red Storm mascot, Johnny Thunderbird | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

We’re getting down to the best of the best here, where names and creativity count for a lot. And there is something extraordinarily gnarly about being named Johnny Thunderbird; that’s a 1960s action hero or some NASCAR nickname from the late 90s. “Oh you want to invite your friend to the party, what’s his name?” “Johnny Thunderbird.” “He’s in.”

16. Furman: Sir Paladin

It’s a literal knight in shining armor riding a white steed into battle. What more do you want?

15. Howard: The Bison

The Bison is like The Tiger for Clemson but way cooler. Anytime you become “the singular anything” you’ve achieved greatness. The Bison is greatness.

14. Penn: The Quaker

“What’s your mascot?” “The Quaker.” “What’s a Quaker?” “A religious society that was instrumental in the founding of Pennsylvania.” “Cool.” Can be explained in one sentence, that sentence packs major historical punch and is a little confusing as to why it’s a sports mascot. 10/10.

13. Virginia: CavMan

You could have so easily just called it “The Cavalier” but went for the double-meaning with the caveman evocation. At this level of Mascotology, you better be thinking about those double evocations.

12. Arkansas: Tusk

The GOAT of live animal mascots. A living Russian boar, tusk is the most unique and most committed to the bit of any live mascots we have. Also the official Tusk Eikipedia page describes Tusk VI’s (current Tusk) son Tusk VII as “heir to the hog throne.” I don’t usually chuckle while writing, but man …

11. Missouri: Truman the Tiger (named after Harry S. Truman)

In today’s political climate it takes guts to commit to your mascot being named after an American president. Missouri is committed, and surely have other universities wondering if they can use a president as their mascot. We have the Stanford Tree already, why can’t we have the Yale (George) Bush?

10. TCU: Superfrog

TCU Horned Frogs mascot Superfrog | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Now we’re really in the top tier. Superfrog is a sick name for a sick looking frog. Horned Frogs is also one of the best names in sports, and we got Superfrog backing it up? Peak.

9. UCF: Knightro

Nitro but it’s a Knight so it’s Knightro is already enough, but UCF had a brief stint of giving Knightro a girlfriend named GLYCERIN so the duo was known as Knightro-Glycerin. You know, like the heart medication? Someone really said “hey, let’s make our mascots a pun on HEART MEDICATION” and someone else said yes. Cinema.

8. Troy: T-Roy

The perfect use of your school’s name, one of the best minimalist mascot constructions ever. T-Roy is just Troy with a dash, yes, but it has so much character and identity. Less is more.

7. Villanova: Will D. Cat

Same vibe as T-Roy, just deconstruct the word Wildcat. Nothing complicated, just pure imagination and creation.

6. Akron: Zippy the Kangaroo

One of the most hilarious looking fellows out there. Kangaroos are totally underutilized in American sports, and I applaud Akron and Zippy for keeping #KangarooCrew alive and well in the Mascotology world.

5. Vanderbilt: Mr. C (full name Mr. Commodore)

Mr. Commodore | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His reputation precedes him. Sounding like a full-on mob boss who needs no introduction, Mr. C brings some seriously threatening energy to any conversation that concerns him. “Oh don’t mess with Mr. C, he doesn’t take too kindly to that.” I, for one, do not want to mess with Mr. C.

4. Idaho: Joe Vandal

Joe Vandal? JOE VANDAL? Has any mascot evolved with 21st Century slang better than this? Putting “Joe” before a word automatically makes it funny, like saying “oh I was at Microsoft and met the CEO … Joe Microsoft.” It just works. This just works.

3. Tennessee State: The Aristocat

Do I even need to explain why “The Aristocat” is the best animal pun we have going these days? I believe it’s based on Tennessee State’s legendary “Aristocrat of Bands” marching band, which make it even cooler. I might name my next cat “The Aristocat,” — “oh what’s your cat’s name?” “Oh her? That’ the Aristocat.”

2. Purdue: The Boilermaker Special

It’s literally a train. The mascot is a TRAIN! Not a person dressed up as a train, not a cartoon train or some fun little novelty train model, it’s a drivable train that has gone through seven entire iterations. Purdue brings this thing to every away game because they can drive it on the highway because it’s actually a car (but it’s a train don’t worry). I’m kind of in awe.

1. Saint Louis: Billiken the Mythical Creature “of things as they ought to be”

The Saint Louis Billikens mascot | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

I must have fallen asleep in mythical creature’s 101 because I apparently missed the best one. It was created by a Missouri Art Teacher, Florence Pretz, in 1908 and simply looks like the coolest person in any room. The fact that SLU has a completely original mythical creature that looks like something out of a dream/nightmare/TLC horror movie is the icing on the cake. Congratulations to all the nominees, but the Billiken takes that cake and all future cakes. In fact, the Billiken is the cake. The Billiken is you, and you are the Billiken. We are the Billiken.